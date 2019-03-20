The Tomah High School boys track and field team is off to a fast start.
Especially Baily Hyatt.
Hyatt, a sophomore sprinter, won the 200-meter dash and scored points in two others during the massive Blue Devil Indoor Invited held Tuesday at the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie.
On the girls side for Tomah, Hannah Wilcox-Borg finished first in the 1,600-meter run.
The boys 200 race had 80 runners, and Hyatt was the only one to break 24 seconds. His time of 23.99 was .17 seconds faster than runnerup Preston Dorn of Eau Claire North.
"To finish first in a field of that size is really special," Tomah coach Jon Heesch said.
The Tomah boys finished third in a field of 23 teams with 39.33 points, and Hyatt accounted for 18 points. He was fourth in the 55-meter dash in 6.85 seconds and took sixth in the long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 11 inches.
The Timberwolves produced two placewinners in the high jump. Logan Rego finished second second in a field of 43 with a jump of 19-2 ¾.
Other Tomah placewinners:
- Fourth - Eugene Peterson, 3200, 11:10.77.
- Sixth - Jalen Figgins, 400, :57.19; Roland Hockstedler, 800, 2:17.47.
- Seventh - 1600 relay (Ethan McClurg, Micah Winchell, Eric Tollefson, Brandon Winfield), 3:56.85.
- Eighth - Jackson Dawley, high jump, 5-3.
Heesch was very encouraged by the team's third-place finish. Based on Tuesday's results, he said the Timberwolves are noticeably ahead of last season.
"Overall, I'm pleased with how they did," Heesch said. "It's a testament to all the hard work off the track they put in."
Team scores: Menomonie 76.33, River Falls 70, Tomah 39.33, Eau Claire North 36, Superior 34.5, Saint Croix Central 30, Arcadia 25, Chippewa Falls 24, Eau Claire Memorial 23.5, Mondovi 22, Barron 18, Durand 16, Somerset 12, Bloomer 12, Blair-Taylor 11, Cochrane-Fountain City 10.833, Athens 10.5, Prescott 10, Alma Center Lincoln 9, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 6, Baldwin-Woodville 4, New Auburn 4, Elk Mound 3.
Wilcox-Borg obliterated the girls 1600 field with a time of 5:35.48. Her time was more than 12 seconds better than second-place Aubrie Ecker of Eau Claire North. Twenty-seven runners finished the race.
Tomah girls coach Jessa Von Haden said Wilcox-Borg thought she could have run faster.
"She won, but it wasn't enough for her," Von Haden said. "She always wants to get better, and that's great to see."
Wilcox-Borg wasn't entered in the two other distance races, and no other Tomah entry made the top eight.
Tomah's next-highest finish was Charlotte Luebke in the high jump. She finished tied for 11th after clearing 4-3.
Von Haden said the large meet was a learning experience for her girls, some of whom had never competed in a track and field meet.
"It was nice to actually get on a track surface to see what they can do," she said.
Team scores: River Falls 83, Wausau West 78, Eau Claire North 43, Menomonie 41, Bloomer 35, Eau Claire Memorial 32.5, Saint Croix Central 27, Superior 24, Arcadia 22.5, Prescott 21, Blair-Taylor 19, Athens 16.5, Cochrane-Fountain City 13.5, Tomah 10, Somerset 10, Mondovi 8, Baldwin-Woodville 8, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7, Cumberland 6, Chippewa Falls 2.
The outdoor season begins Thursday, April 9 with a trip to the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau Invitational. The home opener is Thursday, April 18, when the Timberwolves host the Earl Gatzke Invitational at E.J. McKean Field. The seven-team field includes DeSoto, Holmen, Mauston, Neillsville, Nekoosa and Spencer.
