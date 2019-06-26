Jason Skillem remembers the first edition of tractor pulling in Tomah.
“When we saw the first one, we were out in the open,” he recalled. “The grandstand wasn’t done, and the roof hadn’t been built. That first one − we weren’t sure if it was going to work.”
Skillem and his older brother, David, are glad it did. The tractor pull took off in Tomah, and the brothers haven’t missed a single one.
Jason and David looked back on 44 years of Tomah tractor pulls Thursday prior to the first session of the 2019 Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck and Tractor Pull. They have made the trip to Tomah from their Greene, Iowa, home every year since 1976 and have kept every program since 1978.
“It has really been a dream for us,” David said.
The brothers’ love for tractor pulling began long before their first journey to Tomah. They grew up on a farm and entered tractor pulls at the local county fair.
“We were Iowa farmers, and it’s something we grew up with,” Jason said.
Jason said the first Tomah pulls had to compete with a major event in Olivia, Minnesota, which attracted most of the major pullers.
“The big names you did not see here because they had pre-committed to go to (Olivia),” he said. “Anyone you saw here was the more local ones.”
Within four years, events in Tomah and Elkhorn combined, which began the Tomah pull’s launch into national prominence. He said Tomah’s location on the Interstate and the quality of the facility at Recreation Park made it an excellent site for major-league pulling.
During the early years, the two didn’t always stay overnight in Tomah due to farm chores back home.
“We’d have to hustle to get to that noon pull,” Jason said.
The brothers attend tractor pulls around the nation, including Super National events in Tennessee and Ohio. He said the Tomah pull has a more farm-oriented fan base.
“Tomah is geared toward the Midwest,” Jason said. “Here, it’s two-thirds farming-related. Out east, it’s a different mixture.”
David, who estimates he owns 1,000 tractor pull-related t-shirts from Tomah and other pulls, appreciates the camaraderie of the National Tractor Pull Association circuit, especially in Tomah.
“It’s a thrill to drive up here and be with everybody,” he said.
Jason agrees.
“It’s kind of like home week − hey, I know you from Iowa; I know you from Minnesota,” he said. “It’s kind of like coming home.”
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
