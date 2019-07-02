Tomah High School freshman Ty Schanhofer was the second-best junior varsity golfer in the Mississippi Valley Conference this season.
Schanhofer finished with 60 season points over jayvee six matches. There were 34 MVC golfers who scored 1.5 or more points.
Tomah freshman Carson Brieske with fifth in the season standings with 45 points.
The Timberwolves finished tied for second in the team standings. Onalaska won the season title with 60 points, followed by Tomah and Holmen with 40. Sparta in fourth with 22, and La Crosse Aquinas was fifth with four. La Crosse Central and La Crosse Logan didn't field junior varsity squads.
Tomah also competed at a nonconference invitational at Baraboo May 3. Schanhofer shot an 87 and placed 14th in a field of 93 golfers. Brieske shot a 91, followed by teammates Carson Lindauer (110), Malachi Murray (117) and Matt Miller (118). The Timberwolves placed 11th out of 18 teams. Waunakee won the team title with four golfers who shot 78 or lower.
