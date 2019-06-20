During the Mississippi Valley Conference season, Josie Mathison reached base 58 percent of the time, smacked a home run once in every nine plate appearances and covered a disproportionate share of ground in centerfield.
They are credentials that opposing coaches notice.
Mathison, a junior and three-year letterwinner for the Tomah Timberwolves, was honored by MVC coaches as the league’s player of the year. She has batted leadoff for the Timberwolves since her freshman season, and Tomah coach Dan Wall said she has become the leader of the team.
“Her numbers at the high school level are out of this world,” Wall said. “She is both feared and respected by our opponents, especially at the plate.”
In 12 MVC contests, Mathison hit five home runs and five doubles in just 45 plate appearances. She batted .537, posted an on-base percentage of .538 and a slugging percentage of 1.024. She struck out just once.
Overall in 24 games, Mathison batted .442 with seven home runs and 20 RBIs.
Senior Meghan Perry was named to the second team. She was second to Mathison in on-base percentage (all games) at .391. She batted .321 with seven doubles and one triple. She also successfully navigated a defensive switch from leftfield to first base.
Wall said Perry “has grown into a fine ball player” and was one of Tomah’s best hitters, especially with two strikes.
“It was almost a joke on the team that we figured she would take two down the middle before swinging, and often she would do well with that,” Wall said. “Her numbers at the plate were very solid. At the end of the year she was one of our most consistent hitters.”
Utility player Sammie Shamhart and pitcher Ella Plueger, both sophomores, were honorable mention.
Shamhart, who logged most of her innings at second base, was Tomah’s third-leading batter with a .325 average. She hit four doubles and one home run.
Plueger pitched 86 percent of the team’s varsity innings. She struck out 92 batters in 121 innings and posted an earned-run average of 3.57.
Senior Journey Smith was Tomah’s representative on the sportsmanship team.
Onalaska junior Sarah Kraus was named the league’s pitcher of the year.
Joining Mathison and Kraus on the first team were: Beth Meyers, senior, catcher, La Crosse Central; Samantha Chapman, senior, shortstop, Holmen; Delany Sacia, senior, pitcher, Holmen; Chariell Butler, sophomore, third base, La Crosse Logan; Mariah Wick, senior, outfield, Onalaska; Alyssa Achenreiner, senior, shortstop, Onalaska; Gracie Malin, senior, shortstop, La Crosse Aquinas; Megan Scheidt, senior, outfield, Aquinas.
Joining Perry on the second team: Maddie Trussoni, senior, shortstop, Central; Ellie Kline, freshman, catcher, Holmen; Sydney Jahr, sophomore, first base, Holmen; Alecia Kirchoff, senior, pitcher, Sparta; Claire Borsheim, junior, outfield, Logan; Joanna Cree, senior, first base, Onalaska; J.T. Thomas, senior, catcher, Onalaska; Cokie Binegar, freshman, second base, Onalaska; Kayla Bahr, junior, first base, Aquinas.
The rest of the honorable mention: Zoe Heintz, junior Pitcher Central; Helena Wehrs, senior, third base, Central; McKenzie Winker, senior, outfield, Holmen; Lynsey Anderson, junior, second base, Holmen; Payton Jones, freshman, shortstop, Sparta; Kennedy Struessel, sophomore, second base, Sparta; Marissa Kleman, junior, pitcher, Logan; Ally Erickson, junior, catcher, Logan; Cailie Kowal, junior, third base, Onalaska; Ava Smith, freshman, second base, Onalaska; Sydney Schamberger, senior, second base, Aquinas; Elizabeth Hortsman, senior, third base, Aquinas.
Mesa Heit of league champion Onalaska was named as coach of the year.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
MVC Softball
Final 2019 standings
Onalaska;11-1;23-2
Holmen;10-2;19-5
Logan;7-5;12-10
Aquinas;6-6;12-8
Tomah;5-7;10-14
Central;3-9;6-14
Sparta;0-12;2-18
