It's not easy to always play consistently sharp with a big lead or gaudy record, but the Tomah/Sparta boys hockey team is learning the ropes.
The Timberwolves put three more into the win column recently, and none of them were close. They won 7-1 at Baraboo/Portage Jan. 24, defeated La Crosse Aquinas/Holmen 7-3 Friday in Sparta and handed Monroe an 8-0 loss Saturday at Tomah Ice Center.
The Timberwolves boosted their record to 16-3-1 and are 12-0-1 since Christmas.
The victory over Monroe marked the 300th career win for Tomah/Sparta coach Todd Kirschbaum.
While there were isolated patches of sluggish play during the past three contests, Kirschbaum said his team has remained focused and motivated during the unbeaten streak.
"Overall, they're handling it pretty well," Kirschbaum said. "Their attitude is good − the kids want to win. We've been behind in three games during the streak, and once they get behind, they play even harder."
Tomah actually trailed for nearly half the contest at Baraboo/Portage. The Thunderbirds led 1-0 until Tomah/Sparta's Dawson Cruz tied the game six minutes into the second period.
The Timberwolves didn't take the lead until Dylen Pierce scored with 84 seconds left in the second period, and Tomah/Sparta unloaded with five goals in the final 17 minutes. The last three were power plays.
Tomah/Sparta got off to a solid start against Aquinas/Holmen before hitting a lull in the second period. The Avalanche scored a pair of goals to shrink Tomah/Sparta's lead to 3-2 before Boone Mathison scored late in the period. The Timberwolves never led by fewer than two goals after that.
The Timberwolves were never threatened by Monroe, which managed just 15 shots on goal. Kirschbaum said the Timberwolves kept Monroe bottled up by keeping the puck far away from the Tomah net.
"It's easy to play defense when we're playing at the other end of the ice," Kirschbaum said. "But the few shots we gave up they were all from the outside or long distance."
Six different Tomah/Sparta skaters accounted for the eight goals.
The biggest threat to the unbeaten string comes Tuesday, when the Timberwolves travel to Onalaska/La Crosse Central/La Crosse Logan. It's a rematch of a Dec. 18 game won by the Hilltoppers 3-1 in Tomah. The Hilltoppers are 20-2-0 and haven't lost since dropping a 3-2 decision to Waukesha Jan. 5.
The Timberwolves then wrap up the regular season with a Friday, Feb. 8 trip to Lunda Ice Center in Black River Falls, where the two Tomah/Sparta and Black River Falls will compete for the traveling Cranberry Cup.
Tomah's next home game will likely be a WIAA Regional final contest Feb. 14 or 15 against an opponent to be determined.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
TOMAH/SPARTA 7 BARABOO/PORTAGE 1
Tomah/Sparta;0;2;5−7
Baraboo/Portage;1;0;0−1
First period: B - Fitzwilliams (Larson) 9:09.
Second period: T/S - J. Hammer (Page, Cruz) 6:01. T/S - Pierce (Amberg) 15:36.
Third period: T/S - Thompson 8:01. T/S - Christen (Holtz) 10:20. T/S - Pierce (Long, Mathison) 12:29 (pp). T/S - Pierce (Christen, Mathison) 13:24 (pp). T/S - Mathison (Christen, J. Hammer) 15:02 (pp).
Saves: T/S - Vender 16. B - Hinz 33.
Penalties: T/S - 6-12. B - 6-15.
TOMAH/SPARTA 7 LA CROSSE AQUINAS/HOLMEN 3
Aquinas/Holmen;0;2;1−3
Tomah/Sparta;3;1;3−7
First period: T/S - Arity (Holtz) 7:38 (pp). T/S - Holtz (Rego, J. Hammer) 12:24. T/S - Holtz (Page) 14:52 (pp).
Second period: A - Wink (Schultz, Voigt) 3:51. A - Dirks (Wink, Voigt) 10:35. T/S - Mathison (Amberg) 12:02.
Third period: - T/S - Rego (Holtz, Arity) 1:26. A - Wink (Dirks, Schultz) 2:38. T/S - Mathison (Pierce, J. Hammer) 9:16. T/S - Arity (Rego) 13:17.
Saves: A - Coleman 41. T/S - Vender 34.
Penalties: A - 3-6. T - 1-2.
TOMAH/SPARTA 8 MONROE 0
Monroe;0;0;0−0
Tomah/Sparta;2;3;3−8
First period: T/S - Mathison (Amberg, J. Hammer) 10:31 (pp). T/S - Holtz (Pierce) 15:42 (sh).
Second period: T/S - J. Hammer (Amberg, Ax. Sprackling) 3:46. T/S - Holtz (Christen) 4:43. T/S - Amberg (J. Hammer, Cruz) 14:33.
Third period: T/S - Hoag (Arity, Rego) 2:02. T/S - J. Hammer 5:55. T/S - Erickson (Christen, Page) 6:32.
Saves: M - Johnson 42. T/S - Vender 15.
Penalties: M - 2-4. T 2-4.
