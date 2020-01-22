La Crosse Central races past Tomah boys, 88-49

After traveling to Onalaska Jan. 14 to face the top-ranked Division 2 team in the state, the Tomah Timberwolves returned home for the next-best thing − the team that's ranked number two.
Tomah's brutal two-game stretch came to an end Tuesday with an 88-49 loss to La Crosse Central in a Mississippi Valley Conference contest at Tomah High School.
The Timberwolves had won eight of their first nine contests before facing Onalaska (an 88-53 loss) and Central in consecutive matchups. The games were back-to-back because Tomah's Jan. 17 contest against La Crosse Aquinas was postponed due to bad weather. It has been rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 27.
Tomah coach Brad Plueger believes his players can bounce back.
"We have to get our kids back to being confident after playing the number-one and number-two teams in the state back to back," Plueger said.
Plueger said the Timberwolves had difficulty dealing with Central's "length and athleticism." The Red Raiders' roster includes the Davis twins − Johnny and Jordan − will who be scholarship players at the University of Wisconsin next year. They combined for 42 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists against the Timberwolves.
Central wasted no time coming after the Timberwolves with pressure defense and relentless offensive rebounding. After Tyler Torkelson made a 3-pointer to give the Timberwolves a 3-2 lead, Central rattled off 18 straight points.
Tomah responded with layups from Brett Pierce and Zander Williams and a 3-pointer by Carson Lindauer to cut the gap to 22-10, but Central seized control with a 12-0 run and never looked back.
"Their pressure got to us," Plueger said. "They had nine offensive rebounds in the first half and scored on all of them."
Central was a sizzling 36 of 56 from the field, including nine of 16 from 3-point range. The Red Raiders outrebounded Tomah 41-22.
Plueger said Tomah's halfcourt defense was effective at times but added that it was nearly impossible to keep Johnny Davis from attacking the rim.
"It's tough," Plueger said. "We tell our guys to get into the gaps, and he still slithers through."
Dustin Derousseau led the Timberwolves with 10 points. He also had four rebounds and three assists.
Lindauer finished with six points and five assists, while Isaiah Nick had six points and four rebounds.
Tomah attempted just three foul shots.
The Timberwolves host La Crosse Logan in an MVC matchup Friday, Jan. 24 starting at 7:45 p.m. It's the second half of a varsity girls/boys doubleheader.
LA CROSSE CENTRAL 88 TOMAH 49
Central - Fielding 7, Johnny Davis 22, Fried 2, Compan 16, Masewicz 4, Petrasky 2, Thompson 12, Jordan Davis 20, Adams 3,
Tomah - Kade Gnewikow 2, Lindauer 6, Derousseau 10, Gerke 4, Nick 6, Williams 2, Torkelson 5, Pierce 6, Ella 8.
Three-point goals - Fielding, Johnny Davis 4, Compan, Jordan Davis 2, Adams, Lindauer 2, Nick 2, Ella 2.
Central;47;41−88
Tomah;21;28−49