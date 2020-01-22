La Crosse Central races past Tomah boys, 88-49

Tomah responded with layups from Brett Pierce and Zander Williams and a 3-pointer by Carson Lindauer to cut the gap to 22-10, but Central seized control with a 12-0 run and never looked back.

"Their pressure got to us," Plueger said. "They had nine offensive rebounds in the first half and scored on all of them."

Central was a sizzling 36 of 56 from the field, including nine of 16 from 3-point range. The Red Raiders outrebounded Tomah 41-22.

Plueger said Tomah's halfcourt defense was effective at times but added that it was nearly impossible to keep Johnny Davis from attacking the rim.

"It's tough," Plueger said. "We tell our guys to get into the gaps, and he still slithers through."

Dustin Derousseau led the Timberwolves with 10 points. He also had four rebounds and three assists.

Lindauer finished with six points and five assists, while Isaiah Nick had six points and four rebounds.

Tomah attempted just three foul shots.

The Timberwolves host La Crosse Logan in an MVC matchup Friday, Jan. 24 starting at 7:45 p.m. It's the second half of a varsity girls/boys doubleheader.