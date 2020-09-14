Large freshman class boosts Tomah football

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the year of COVID-19, the Tomah High School football team starts the season with a very non-COVID development: increased numbers.

Thanks to the largest freshman class in three seasons, 81 athletes in grades 9-12 greeted first-year head coach Joe Protz during the first week of practice.

The large freshman class is a welcome sight after two straight classes of small numbers.

“Our sophomore and junior classes are down on numbers, but 81 is a good overall number considering everything that’s going on,” Protz said.

Protz is impressed with the enthusiasm that his players have shown since equipment was handed out Sept 7.

“Everyone is excited to be back in athletics and on the football field,” Protz said. “So much of sport is that camaraderie with your teammates. It’s a privilege that we get to play this fall.”

The only disappointment from the first week was wet and raw weather that caused cancellation of Wednesday’s practice. Better weather is forecast for this week, and Protz said the practice time is needed to install a new offense.

“We’ve got a lot to get done next week,” he said.