Late goal lifts Tomah/Sparta skaters to victory

Evan Long scored a goal off an assist from Mitchell Erickson with 74 seconds left to lead the Tomah/Sparta boys hockey team to a 4-3 victory over West Salem/Bangor Thursday at Tomah Ice Arena.

The victory was a needed one for the Timberwolves, who were crushed 14-2 Tuesday in Tomah by Onalaska/La Crosse Central/La Crosse Logan.

Tomah heads into its final two regular-season contests with a 10-11-1 record.

The Timberwolves rallied from a 3-2 deficit heading into the third period against West Salem/Bangor. John Christen scored off an assist from Danny Amberg just 32 seconds into the final period to tie the contest at 3-3.

Tomah got a crucial shorthanded goal in the second period, when Amberg scored as the Timberwolves were killing off a five-minute checking-from-behind penalty.

Tomah goaltender Gavin Hammer stopped 27 of 30 West Salem/Bangor shots on goal.

Onalaska/Central/Logan seized control early against the Timberwolves by scoring three goals in the first 3:12 of the contest. Erickson and Matthew Holtz scored the Tomah goals.

Tomah concludes the regular season with road contests at La Crosse Aquinas/Holmen Feb. 11 and Black River Falls Feb. 14.