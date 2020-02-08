Late goal lifts Tomah/Sparta skaters to victory

Evan Long scored a goal off an assist from Mitchell Erickson with 74 seconds left to lead the Tomah/Sparta boys hockey team to a 4-3 victory over West Salem/Bangor Thursday at Tomah Ice Arena.
The victory was a needed one for the Timberwolves, who were crushed 14-2 Tuesday in Tomah by Onalaska/La Crosse Central/La Crosse Logan.
Tomah heads into its final two regular-season contests with a 10-11-1 record.
The Timberwolves rallied from a 3-2 deficit heading into the third period against West Salem/Bangor. John Christen scored off an assist from Danny Amberg just 32 seconds into the final period to tie the contest at 3-3.
Tomah got a crucial shorthanded goal in the second period, when Amberg scored as the Timberwolves were killing off a five-minute checking-from-behind penalty.
Tomah goaltender Gavin Hammer stopped 27 of 30 West Salem/Bangor shots on goal.
Onalaska/Central/Logan seized control early against the Timberwolves by scoring three goals in the first 3:12 of the contest. Erickson and Matthew Holtz scored the Tomah goals.
Tomah concludes the regular season with road contests at La Crosse Aquinas/Holmen Feb. 11 and Black River Falls Feb. 14.
WIAA tournament action begins with Regional semifinal contests Tuesday, Feb. 18. The Timberwolves are one of 11 teams assigned to the Division 1 Madison Edgewood Sectional.
ONALASKA/LA CROSSE CENTRAL/LA CROSSE LOGAN 14 TOMAH/SPARTA 2
Onalaska;6;6;2−14
Tomah/Sparta;0;1;1−2
First period: O - Stobb (Manglitz) :21. O - Lass (Duren) 1:16. O - Degaetano (Stobb) 3:12. O - Manglitz (Degaetano) 6:50. O - Lass (Duren, Stobb) 10:35 (pp). O - Comeau (Degaetano, Weber) 16:10.
Second period: O - Duren (Jones, Lass ) 2:28. O - Duren 6:26. T/S - Erickson (Christen) 7:30. O - Jones (Mason) 9:25. O - Stobb (Manglitz) 12:41. O - Stobb (Popp) 13:02. O - Jones (Duren, Lass) 13:52.
Third period: O - Duren (Lass, Jones) 3:53. O - Weiner (Comeau) 8:36. T/S - Holtz (Thompson, Amberg) 15:43 (pp).
Saves: O - Nitti 16. T/S - Hammer 19, Berry 8.
Penalties: O 1-2. T/S 1-2.
TOMAH/SPARTA 4 WEST SALEM/BANGOR 3
West Salem;2;1;0−3
Tomah/Sparta;1;1;2−4
First period: T/S - Christen 4:25. W - LaFleur (Odenbach, Hutchinson) 5:31. W - Z. Long 8:58.
Second period: T/S - Amberg 8:16 (sh). W - Gribble (Szymanski, Solberg) 16:46.
Third period: T/S Christen (Amberg) :32 (pp). T/S - E. Long (Erickson) 15:46.
Saves: W - Skrede 31. T/S - Hammer 27.
Penalties: W 3-6. T/S 4-19.