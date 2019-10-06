Arcadia scored the final goal during a wild final 10 minutes to defeat Tomah 3-2 in a boys high school nonconference soccer match at Arcadia Friday.
The Timberwolves record fell to 4-7-3.
Tomah coach Scott Conzemius said his team appeared to be controlling the second half before Arcadia scored in the 83rd minute to take a 2-1 lead.
The Timberwolves tied the match a minute later on a goal by Riley Habelman, but Arcadia responded by scoring the winning goal in the 86th minute. Tomah nearly tied the match a minute later on a shot that hit the crossbar.
"Tonight was a case of us simply running out of time," Conzemius said.
Gavin Richer scored Tomah's first goal late in the first half. It was assisted by Roland Hockstedler.
Tomah goalkeeper Zach Jorgensen made eight saves.
Tomah's final home match of the regular season is Tuesday, Oct. 8 vs. Onalaska in a 4:30 p.m. Mississippi Valley Conference match at Veterans Field.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.