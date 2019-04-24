La Crosse Aquinas scored a pair of late goals to claim a 2-0 victory over Tomah in a Mississippi Valley Conference girls soccer match Tuesday at Veterans Field in Tomah.
Tomah’s record dropped to 0-4-1 overall and 0-3-1 in the MVC.
The contest was tied at halftime, but Aquinas’ Finley Harkness scored goals in 72:51 and 87:22 to put the Blugolds over the top.
Tomah coach Katie Spiers said the Timberwolves “built up several attacks” but coudn’t get any shots past Aquinas goalkeeper Jacy Weisbrod, who made seven saves.
Tomah goalkeeper Hannah Adler recorded 11 saves.
The Timberwolves return to Veterans Field Monday, April 29 to host Sparta in an MVC contest starting a 5 p.m.
The game was postponed from April 11.
