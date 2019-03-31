The Tomah High School softball team figured out the best pitcher in the area.
Unfortunately, it didn't happen until the seventh inning.
Sammie Shamhart cleared the bases with a three-run double in the seventh inning, but the Timberwolves still came up short in a 5-3 Mississippi Valley Conference loss Thursday at Onalaska's JC Fields. The game was originally scheduled for Tomah but was moved to Onalaska due to field conditions. The Hilltoppers will travel to Tomah May 14.
Sarah Kraus, the MVC pitcher of the year as a sophomore last season, dominated the Tomah batting order for the first six innings. That changed in the seventh, but it wasn't enough for the Timberwolves to erase a five-run deficit.
"We talked that quality at-bats are necessary against a tough pitcher like Kraus," Tomah coach Dan Wall said. "We did that, even the outs, in the seventh inning."
Kraus struck out nine and walked just two. She was backed by an error-free defense.
Pitching and defense allowed the Timberwolves to stay within striking distance. Tomah pitcher Ella Plueger struck out three and walked two, and the Tomah defense committed just one error.
Wall said his team delivered an excellent effort against a team that's considered the preseason favorite in the MVC.
"What I really liked is our energy," Wall said. "For the most part, the bench was lively, kids were focused, and we did not give up."
Tomah will take a 1-1 overall record into its Monday, April 1 nonconference game at Baraboo. The next home game is Thursday, April 11 against MVC rival Sparta in a 5 p.m. start at Allan Gerke and Sons Field.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
ONALASKA 5 TOMAH 3
Tomah;000;000;3−3
Onalaska;301;010;x−5
Pitchers: T - Plueger. O - Kraus. W - Kraus. L - Plueger.
Hitters: T - Mathison (1-for-3), Perry (1-for-3), S. Lyden (1-for-2), Shamhart (1-for-3, double, 3 RBI). O - Kraus (1-for-3, double), Cree (2-for-3), Achenreiner (2-for-3, double).
