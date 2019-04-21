The Tomah High School girls soccer team took a step forward with a 1-1 tie in a Mississippi Valley Conference match April 16 at Holmen.
It was an important result for the Timberwolves, who were coming off back-to-back 6-0 losses to Reedsburg and West Salem.
Holmen took a 1-0 lead two minutes before halftime on a goal by Megan Mumaw-Flury, but in the 79th minute, Tomah's Lexi Spiers scored off an assist from Rachel Venner. It was Tomah's first goal of the season, but Tomah coach Katie Spiers said there were opportunities for more.
"We had possession probably 60 percent of the time − just didn't get the ball off our foot to shoot," she said.
Spiers said Tomah got a pair of crucial plays from its defense. Lillie McMullen recorded a save as a defender when Tomah goalkeeper Hannah Adler got stuck outside of the goal after she made the initial save. Abby Wagenson also had a crucial blocked shot on goal.
Adler finished with five saves, while Holmen goalkeeper Lexi Jeffers had six.
Tomah's junior varsity squad defeated Holmen 7-0. The Timberwolves were ahead 2-0 at halftime before the coaches added an extra attacker that overwhelmed the Holmen defense.
The varsity will take an 0-3-1 record into Tuesday's home match against La Crosse Aquinas, which starts at 5 p.m. at Veterans Field.
