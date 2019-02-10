Madison Lindauer added another record to her portfolio Friday.
Lindauer, a senior point guard for the Tomah High School girls basketball team, scored 25 points Friday against Onalaska to break the school's all-time career points record. Lindauer's career total is 1,410, surpassing Rhonda Rice's nearly 30-year-old record of 1,388.
Onalaska won the contest 81-53, dropping Tomah's overall record to 12-7. It was Tomah's first road loss of the season.
Lindauer was also voted by Wisconsin basketball fans as the PlayInTheDells.com Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 28-Feb. 3. The week included Lindauer's school-record 39 points in a 56-44 victory over Sparta.
There were 7,704 votes cast. Lindauer finished first with 2,822 votes and finished ahead of Darlington's Stryker Fitzsimmons, who was second with at 2,635.
Lindauer, a four-year letterwinner at Tomah, will continue her career at the collegiate level at Viterbo University in La Crosse.
