Madison Lindauer of Tomah High School has been named to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association all-star team.
Lindauer will compete for the Division 2 North team at Justagame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells Friday, June 14, at 2:15 p.m.
A four-year letterwinner, Lindauer graduated as Tomah's all-time leading scorer in girls basketball and was named Mississippi Valley Conference co-player of the year for the 2018-19 season.
The WBCA All-Star games started in 1978, and each year the purpose of the games has been to raise funds in the fight against childhood cancer.
Since 1978, the WBCA has donated over $2.8 million to the MACC Fund (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer).
To make a donation in support of efforts against childhood cancer, visit wisbca.org/donatecreatemyad.
