It's a great time for snowmobiling in Monroe County.
Tom Popp, chairman of the Monroe County Snowmobile Association, said the trails are in excellent condition. It made for a good weekend of snowmobiling.
"Any time we can ride around here it’s a good weekend," he said. "Trails are good to excellent shape − got through all the drifts and got pretty much everything opened back up."
He said a portion of Trail 51 was closed from Hwy. 173 to Eagle’s Nest Flowage because of water issues.
The only other issue with the trails are ice spots and chunks of ice on the fields and low spots, but they should be cleaned up by the weekend, Popp said.
Snowmobilers should also be aware of an increased amount of wildlife on the trails, Popp said.
"They need to watch out for deer on the trails because with all the snow we've got, deer and other animals are spending more time on the trail," he said. "It's easier for them to do that than to fend for themselves in the woods. The group I was with ran into some, and they stayed with us for about a mile because they didn't want to get off the trail."
Matt Modjeski, Department of Natural Resources conservation warden, said it has been a tough winter for wildlife. While snowmobiling last weekend, Modjeski saw turkeys trying to get through the snow and deer having to hop since they can't get traction in the deep snow. The full effect of the cold, snowy winter will be seen soon, he said.
"Wildlife is really having a difficult time now," he said. "As the snow sticks around, it’s going to make it even harder (for them). Fat reserves only last for so long on the deer, and once we get into April, we’ll start to see how hard the winter has been on wildlife."
Modjeski doesn't recall ever seeing this much snow.
For anglers, Don Roscovius, owner of Rosco's Live Bait, said it was kind of slow last weekend with few people on the ice.
Most people were focusing on getting their permanent shanties off the ice, he said. Last weekend was the deadline for shanties south of Hwy. 64.
Roscovius said a few people came into his shop for live bait to fish on Lake Tomah and area marshes.
"Mostly panfish is what they were searching for and they were successful with that," he said. "The lake is very difficult to get around with a vehicle. We've got layered ice, so vehicles are dropping from the third to second layers and getting stuck, a lot of guys are spending more time digging themselves out than fishing."
In Hatfield, Chris Abbott, owner of Hatfield Sports Shop, said few people were out fishing in the Hatfield area this past weekend. He said snow and the deadline for permanent shanties were the culprits.
"Nobody's fishing; there's so much snow on the lake that people can't get around out there," he said. "They're running into trouble getting the shacks off and everything. Mother Nature dumped all that snow and made it pretty hard going, and the blowing didn't help."
It was a struggle for fishermen to get their shanties off, Abbott said. Quite a few remain on area lakes.
"The wardens have been cutting some slack if they contact him and let him know they're at least trying," he said. "I suspect (Monday) some more will come out and try to get their shacks off."
Abbott said one man who went out to fish shoveled his way out to his shack, fished, but then three to four inches of fresh snow came and he had to shovel his way back out.
"The last couple of weeks have been pretty tough," he said.
In Sparta, Dennis Schnitzler, owner of Schnitzler's Sports Store, agrees that the winter has been difficult and has caused a slow bite. He hopes the warmup predicted for this weekend helps.
"Hopefully with the warm weather coming up, we'll get water runoff and oxygen levels will increase and the fish will start being active again," he said, "(Right now) they're biting, just really slow."
In other outdoor news, bonus turkey tags for Zone 1 will go on sale March 18 at 10 a.m.
Modjeski reminds outdoors enthusiasts that the annual Conservation Congress hearing/meeting will be held Monday, April 8 at 7 p.m. at the Tomah High School cafeteria, and the spring hearing booklets are available on the Department of Natural Resources website.
