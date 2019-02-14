For 31 years, the Lions of Wisconsin have collected deer hides to help support their Lions camp in Rosholt, where people with disabilities (mostly children) attend at no cost for a week each summer.
The camp, which serves children and adults who have intellectual disabilities, visual impairment, hearing impairment, autism and diabetes, has been in existence since 1956. Deer hide collections began in 1988, and over $1 million has been raised from hide donations since then.
Locally, the Camp Douglas, Tomah and Warrens Lions clubs collect hides at Froh’s Taxidermy in Camp Douglas, Paul’s Tire in Tomah and The Warrens Lions Log Building in Warrens. There have been 355 hides collected from the three clubs. The hides are then sent to Don Roscovius, owner of of Rosco’s Bait Shop in Tomah. Roscovius holds the hides for the Lions and then pays them whatever he receives from his hide buyer.
Roscovius has assisted the deer hide collection for the last seven hunting seasons.
Although the Lions are finished collecting hides for the 2018 season, a statewide website with 2018 donation drop off sites that are still active can be found at wlf.info/events/deer-hide-collection.
