Lopsided loss to Onalaska ends Tomah's six-game winning streak

Onalaska's first three possessions were a 3-pointer, a 3-pointer and a 3-point play.

It only got worse for the Tomah Timberwolves after that.

The Hilltoppers wasted little time extinguishing the prospect of a competitive basketball contest as they worked over the Timberwolves 75-23 Friday in a Mississippi Valley Conference boys basketball matchup at Tomah High School.

Tomah entered the contest with a 14-4 record and six-game winning streak, but Hilltoppers, the state's top-ranked team in Division 2, were dominant for all 36 minutes.

"I know they're really bummed about how they played and how they executed, but this doesn't define our team," Tomah coach Brad Plueger said.

The Timberwolves missed some easy shots early in the contest, and Plueger said that impacted the rest of the team's execution, especially the ballhandling. Tomah committed 13 turnovers in the first half and made just three shots from the field as Onalaska took a 38-10 lead into halftime.

"Obviously we didn't shoot the ball well, and we didn't get off a lot of shots," Plueger said. "Early in the second half when we got open looks and they didn't fall, and you see they were 'It's not our night, coach.'"