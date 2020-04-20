Marques Fritsche name MVC Wrestler of the Year

Marques Fritsche didn’t lose a match in 2020 and was recognized by Mississippi Valley Conference coaches as Wrestler of the Year.
Fritsche led a group of four Tomah High School seniors who were first-team selections on the league’s all-conference team.
Wrestling at 170, Fritsche moved up a weight class for his senior season. He won 22 straight matches until sustaining a broken ankle while winning his semifinal match at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament in Madison. The injury left him unable to compete in the title bout against Da’jun Johnson, a much anticipated matchup of undefeated wrestlers.
“Marques was one of the most dominant wrestlers in the conference who made it to the state finals,” Tomah coach Jeff Von Haden said. “The other coaches in the conference also recognized his talents and voted for him.”
Tomah’s other first-teamers were Nate Boulton (138) pounds, Jairon Pierce (182) and Hayden Larson (285).
Boulton won every conference match the second straight season, and Pierce won all his MVC matches this season by pin or technical fall. Larson was lost one MVC match and ended the season with a berth in the state tournament.
“I was very proud of the senior class this season,” Von Haden said. “They provided great leadership and were good role models for the others to follow. They also showed what sticking out a sport can do for you. Besides Nate, none really wrestled varsity until their junior year, yet all of them had success in some form. So I applaud all of them for sticking it out.”
Six other Tomah wrestlers were recognized.
Freshman Gavin Finch (113), senior Braden Bemis (126), junior Caden Griffin (132) and sophomore Sam Linzmeier (160) were named to the second team, while freshman Landon Bloom (106) and junior Thor Lass (195) were named honorable mention.
Senior Colby Von was Tomah’s representative on the sportsmanship team.
The rest of the first team consisted of:
106—Parker Kratochvill, sophomore, Holmen.
113—Sam Smith, junior, Holmen.
120—Alex Pellowski, senior, Holmen.
126—Branson Beers, sophomore, Holmen.
132—Joseph Penchi, sophomore, La Crosse Aquinas.
145—Dylan Ellefson, sophomore, La Crosse Central/La Crosse Logan.
152—Carter Vetsch, junior, Holmen.
160—Corbin Hauser, junior, Sparta.
195—Drake Schams, senior, Holmen.
220—Adam Quam, senior, Holmen.
The rest of the second team:
106—Tate Flege, freshman, Aquinas.
120—Daylin Haney, freshman, Central/Logan.
138—Calvin Hargrove, freshman, Aquinas.
145—Zach DeGroot, senior, Aquinas.
152—Riley Klar, sophomore, Aquinas.
170—Ian Laczmarowski, sophomore, Aquinas.
182—Carson Westcott, sophomore, Holmen.
195—Noah DeGroot, senior, Aquinas.
220—Charlie Langeberg, senior, Aquinas.
285—Clay Berra, senior, Aquinas.
The remaining honorable mention picks.
Onalaska—Jake Bloom (220), senior; Damion Tracy (285), senior.
Holmen—Kyle Gerold (145), sophomore; Andrew Weiss (132), freshman.
Sparta—Vince Polhamus (138), senior; Madden Connelly (220), junior.
Aquinas—Jack Christenson (120), sophomore; Jakob Zhovtis (160), senior.
Central/Logan—Brody Deal (152), sophomore; Donovan Wylie (126), junior.
Holmen’s Jason Lulloff was the coach of the year.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
MVC WRESTLING
(Final 2019-20 standings)
Holmen;5-0
Aquinas;4-1
Tomah;3-2
Sparta;2-3
Central/Logan;1-4
Onalaska;0-5
