Marques Fritsche name MVC Wrestler of the Year

Marques Fritsche didn’t lose a match in 2020 and was recognized by Mississippi Valley Conference coaches as Wrestler of the Year.

Fritsche led a group of four Tomah High School seniors who were first-team selections on the league’s all-conference team.

Wrestling at 170, Fritsche moved up a weight class for his senior season. He won 22 straight matches until sustaining a broken ankle while winning his semifinal match at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament in Madison. The injury left him unable to compete in the title bout against Da’jun Johnson, a much anticipated matchup of undefeated wrestlers.

“Marques was one of the most dominant wrestlers in the conference who made it to the state finals,” Tomah coach Jeff Von Haden said. “The other coaches in the conference also recognized his talents and voted for him.”

Tomah’s other first-teamers were Nate Boulton (138) pounds, Jairon Pierce (182) and Hayden Larson (285).

Boulton won every conference match the second straight season, and Pierce won all his MVC matches this season by pin or technical fall. Larson was lost one MVC match and ended the season with a berth in the state tournament.