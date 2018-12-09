Boone Mathison scored a hat trick, including two goals in a six-goal third period, to lead the Tomah/Sparta boys hockey team to a 9-0 victory at Viroqua Thursday.
Tomah/Sparta boosted its record to 3-1-1 and has outscored its opponents 23-6 over the last four games.
The Timberwolves scored two goals in seven seconds less than 2 ½ minutes into the contest. Dylen Pierce scored the first one unassisted and then dished an assist to Mathison for the second goal.
Five different players scored goals in the second period, and six different players got assists. Pierce finished the evening with two goals and two assists.
Tomah goaltender Paul Vender earned the shutout by making 10 saves, including a third period during which Viroqua actually outshot the Timberwolves 4-3 during a continuous clock.
Neither team took a penalty until Viroqua got whistled for minor roughing early in the third period.
The Timberwolves get nine days off before hitting the road to face the Northwest Icemen based in Barron. The next home match is Dec. 18 vs. Onalaska/La Crosse Central/La Crosse Logan in a Mississippi Valley Conference contest. The junior varsity match is 5 p.m. followed by the varsity at 7 p.m.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
TOMAH 9 VIROQUA 0
Tomah;3;6;0−9
Viroqua;0;0;0−0
First period: T—Pierce 2:14. T—Mathison (Pierce) 2:21. T—Pierce 16:29.
Second period: T—Thompson (Rego, J. Hammer) 5:00. T—Amberg (Pierce, Mathison) 5:39. T—Page 6:58. T—Arity (Holtz) 9:44. T—Mathison (Hoag) 13:19. T—Mathison (13:48).
Saves: T—Vender 10. V—Hertel 28.
Penalties: T—0-0. V—1-2.
