Matt Modjeski: Keep wildlife in the wild

It is human nature to want to help an animal that may appear to need assistance. However, wild animals are raised to live in their natural surroundings in a way that we humans don’t always understand.

Years ago, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources launched the Keep Wildlife Wild campaign to help everyone understand why it is always best to keep our wildlife in the wild where they are meant to be. And, in those cases where intervention is necessary such as when a mother animal is killed, there are Wisconsin DNR-licensed professional wildlife rehabilitators who can be enlisted.

Back in August, I received a phone call from an area resident who said they found a baby raccoon in their backyard two months earlier. The person told me they kept the baby raccoon captive in their house for the past eight weeks.

The call was made to me after the raccoon was discovered by another local law enforcement agency, and an officer directed the caller to report the raccoon to me. The caller said they understood that they were not authorized to keep the baby raccoon as their personal pet and were willing to transfer the raccoon to the DNR.

Wisconsin DNR wildlife biologist Scott Roepke and I met with the caller and members of their family. We explained the animal’s biology, dietary needs, disease concerns and how wild animals raise their young. They said that they understood, and they surrendered the raccoon.

The raccoon was released back into the wild where it belongs. Enforcement action was taken and they are required to pay a fine.

The moral of the story here is do what is best for wildlife by keeping wildlife wild. For more information, please visit the Wisconsin DNR website at dnr.wi.gov and search “Keep Wildlife Wild.”

If you have information regarding natural resource violations, you may confidentially report by calling or texting our Violation Hotline: 1-800-TIP-WDNR or 1-800-847-9367. The hotline is in operation 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Trained staff relay information to conservation wardens.

Matt Modjeski is a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources conservation warden.

