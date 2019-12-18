Mauston hands Tomah boys first loss

Cade Hall was a point-per-minute scoring machine for Mauston Saturday.
Hall unloaded for 31 points in 35 minutes to lead Mauston past Tomah 55-50 in a nonconference high school boys basketball contest Saturday at Mauston High School.
It was the Timberwolves first loss of the season. Their record dropped to 3-1.
Tomah shot just 18 of 53 from the field in its first road game of the season and went to the foul line just 11 times, compared to 25 for Mauston.
Kade Gnewikow was the only Tomah player to reach double figures. He scored 13 points and was Tomah’s leading rebounder with eight.
Dustin Derousseau had nine points and two steals, while Isaiah Nick grabbed seven rebounds.
The Timberwolves get nearly two weeks off before playing Minocqua Lakeland and Ashland in Menomonie Dec. 27-28.
MAUSTON 55 TOMAH 50
Tomah—Kd. Gnewikow 13, Lindauer 3, Derousseau 9, Gerke 7, Nick 4, Torkelson 6, Ella 8.
Mauston—Hall 31, Franek 2, A. Saylor 7, Massey 3, I. Saylor 5, Kobylski 7.
Three-point goals—Kd. Gnewikow 2, Derousseau, Torkelson 2, Ella, Hall 4, A. Saylor 2, Massey, I. Saylor.
Tomah;23;27−50
Mauston;25;30−55