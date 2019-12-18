Mauston hands Tomah boys first loss

Cade Hall was a point-per-minute scoring machine for Mauston Saturday.

Hall unloaded for 31 points in 35 minutes to lead Mauston past Tomah 55-50 in a nonconference high school boys basketball contest Saturday at Mauston High School.

It was the Timberwolves first loss of the season. Their record dropped to 3-1.

Tomah shot just 18 of 53 from the field in its first road game of the season and went to the foul line just 11 times, compared to 25 for Mauston.

Kade Gnewikow was the only Tomah player to reach double figures. He scored 13 points and was Tomah’s leading rebounder with eight.

Dustin Derousseau had nine points and two steals, while Isaiah Nick grabbed seven rebounds.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Timberwolves get nearly two weeks off before playing Minocqua Lakeland and Ashland in Menomonie Dec. 27-28.

MAUSTON 55 TOMAH 50

Tomah—Kd. Gnewikow 13, Lindauer 3, Derousseau 9, Gerke 7, Nick 4, Torkelson 6, Ella 8.

Mauston—Hall 31, Franek 2, A. Saylor 7, Massey 3, I. Saylor 5, Kobylski 7.