Tomah's Dakota Meyers claimed first place Saturday in the 152-pound division of the Tomah Junior Varsity Invitational.
Meyers pinned Trent Helms in 1:45 of the championship match. Seven wrestlers competed in the 152 class.
The Timberwolves got a second-place finish from Austin Finnigan. He reached the championship round before losing by pin to Hunter Knitt of Mauston.
Other Tomah placewinners:
Third - Logan Boulton (132), Tanner Griffin (138), Dylan Burkwalt (220), Willie Bowie (285).
Sixth - Jeremiah Batchelor (132).
The Tomah jayvees wrap up their season with the Mississippi Valley Conference meet Feb. 4 in Tomah starting at 5 p.m. and a trip to the Wisconsin Rapids Invitational Feb. 7.
