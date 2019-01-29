Tomah's Dakota Meyers claimed first place Saturday in the 152-pound division of the Tomah Junior Varsity Invitational.

Meyers pinned Trent Helms in 1:45 of the championship match. Seven wrestlers competed in the 152 class.

The Timberwolves got a second-place finish from Austin Finnigan. He reached the championship round before losing by pin to Hunter Knitt of Mauston.

Other Tomah placewinners:

Third - Logan Boulton (132), Tanner Griffin (138), Dylan Burkwalt (220), Willie Bowie (285).

Sixth - Jeremiah Batchelor (132).

The Tomah jayvees wrap up their season with the Mississippi Valley Conference meet Feb. 4 in Tomah starting at 5 p.m. and a trip to the Wisconsin Rapids Invitational Feb. 7.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

