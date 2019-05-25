The Fort McCoy Army Mud Assault Run is scheduled for Saturday, June 8 at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area.
The race is three miles and features more than 25 obstacles and mud pits.
The event is open to the public. Heats begin at 11 a.m. A one-mile children's race will be held at 10 a.m. for ages 12 and under. After the race, food, beverages and entertainment will be available.
The races start and finish at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area located in the Pine View Recreation Area on Hwy. 21 near Fort McCoy. Organizers say the mud assault is challenging for both amateurs and skilled athletes.
Early registration costs $30 for military members, Department of Defense civilians and family members; $35 for the general public and $10 for children. Team prices (10 individuals) is $240 for military/DoD and $280 for the general public.
The first 300 adults to register will receive an event t-shirt. Registration can be done online, and the registration fee increases after May 28.
For more information, visit mccoy.armymwr.com or call 608-388-3517.
