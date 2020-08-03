MVC plays waiting game with scheduling revamp

The WIAA has adjusted the start of practice for its fall sports season, but the Mississippi Valley hasn't begun revamping its fall sports schedule.
Tomah High School activities director Brad Plueger said Friday that the MVC is planning to start practice for girls golf, girls tennis and boys and girls cross county Aug. 17 with football, volleyball and boys soccer starting Sept. 7. The WIAA last month pushed back the start of the fall sports season due to the stubborn presence of the COVID-19 virus, which clipped the end of the 2019-20 winter sports season and eliminated the 2020 spring sports season.
Plueger said revised scheduling remains on hold.
"A lot is so much still unknown," Plueger said.
Plueger said MVC activities directors regularly consult the Coulee COVID-19 Compass, which is designed to measure the COVID-19 threat in seven western Wisconsin counties, including Monroe and La Crosse.
The recent data on the compass has been mixed. La Crosse County's risk level is labeled as "severe," the highest on a four-category scale. Monroe County's risk level improved from "high" to '"moderate" last week, but that was one day before the county reported 12 new COVID-19 cases.
Plueger said public health will ultimately dictate when and if athletes return to competition.
"Just because the WIAA delays the start, that doesn't mean it will automatically happen," Plueger said. "The safety of our athletes of comes first."
The WIAA Board of Control will review the calendar again when it meets Aug. 14. At its July 23 meeting, the board split the fall sports calendar into different risk levels with golf, tennis and cross country deemed as lower risk.
Under the plan, the earliest dates for the first competitions are Aug. 20 for girls golf, Aug. 21 for girls tennis and Aug. 25 for cross country.
The earliest date for the first boys soccer, and girls volleyball contests are Sept. 15, and the first possible football game is Sept. 23, although most schools would likely start Friday, Sept. 25.
The original calendar had Aug. 3 as the first day of football practice with Tomah's nonconference opener Aug. 21 at Mauston.
Girls golf was supposed to start Aug. 10 with the annual Tomah Tuneup set for Aug. 17. Golf requires three days of practice prior to the first competition, which means the Tomah Tuneup will have to be rescheduled or cancelled.
The only sport slated to start on schedule is boys and girls cross country, which opens practice Aug. 17. However, one of Tomah's meets has already been cancelled. Madison West of the Big Eight was scheduled to host a Sept. 12 meet before the conference cancelled fall sports competition.
Another area conference is backing away from a fall sports season. The 16-team Badger Conference announced Thursday that it won't crown conference champions this fall but allow individual schools to pursue their own schedules. At least three Badger schools, Baraboo, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie, are moving forward with plans to compete as long as local conditions permit. Tomah schedules all three as nonconference opponents.
“All schools will be supported in their local decisions and may have the option to schedule non-conference competitions in fall sports, so long as they follow the guidance of the WIAA and local public health officials," a statement by the Badger Conference reads.
Baraboo School District athletic director Jim Langkamp said his school hopes to start on the dates outlined by the WIAA.
"We can start it, and then if things don’t work out, we may still have an option to adjust in the spring," Langkamp said.
The weight room at Tomah High School opened to athletes July 6. Plueger said athletes are following strict protocols related to COVID-19, including social distancing and constant sanitation of equipment.
He said athletes take the restrictions seriously.
"It's just about adapting," Plueger said. "We don't use as many racks, and we do more outside. It's more demanding for the coaches, but it will be a new normal for a while."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
