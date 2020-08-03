MVC plays waiting game with scheduling revamp

Another area conference is backing away from a fall sports season. The 16-team Badger Conference announced Thursday that it won't crown conference champions this fall but allow individual schools to pursue their own schedules. At least three Badger schools, Baraboo, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie, are moving forward with plans to compete as long as local conditions permit. Tomah schedules all three as nonconference opponents.

“All schools will be supported in their local decisions and may have the option to schedule non-conference competitions in fall sports, so long as they follow the guidance of the WIAA and local public health officials," a statement by the Badger Conference reads.

Baraboo School District athletic director Jim Langkamp said his school hopes to start on the dates outlined by the WIAA.

"We can start it, and then if things don’t work out, we may still have an option to adjust in the spring," Langkamp said.

The weight room at Tomah High School opened to athletes July 6. Plueger said athletes are following strict protocols related to COVID-19, including social distancing and constant sanitation of equipment.

He said athletes take the restrictions seriously.