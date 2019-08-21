Mauston was no match for the Tomah High School girl tennis team Monday. Tomah won all six matches to open their dual season with a nonconference victory at LaGrange Elementary  School.

The Golden Eagles brought just nine players to Tomah and took a forfeit at number-four singles.

Every Tomah player won in straight sets.

Sophomore Cadence Thompson got off to an excellent start in her first match as Tomah's number-one singles player. She claimed a 6-1, 6-1 victory against Mauston’s Baylee Babcock.

Morgan Arch and Deirdre Martin, Tomah's number-one doubles team, posted a 6-1, 6-1 victory against Mauston’s Emily Patton and Allison Lavold.

The Timberwolves will compete in a pair of triangulars this week. After an Aug. 22 home date with Reedsburg and Wisconsin Rapids Assumption, Tomah heads to Winona Saturday, Aug. 24 for matches against Winona Cotter and Black River Falls.

The Mississippi Valley Conference season starts Tuesday, Sept. 3 with a home match against Sparta.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

 

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

