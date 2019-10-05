The Tomah High School girls golf team, behind a runner-up performance by freshman Brin Neumann, finished second at the WIAA Division 1 Wisconsin Rapids Regional Wednesday to earn a spot in the Oct. 8 Stevens Point Sectional, and Onalaska kept alive its hope to qualify for a fifth straight state tournament.
The Timberwolves shot a 355 and the Hilltoppers a 379 to finish second and third behind Stevens Point’s 350. Neumann was second to Stevens Point’s Abby Nickel (83) with a 12-over 84.
Senior Sarah Peterson added an 89 and sophomore Sophie Pokela a 91 for the Timberwolves, who also received a scoring round from freshman Amelia Zingler (97).
Onalaska had four of the top 14 golfers and were led by junior Amber Nguyen’s 92. That was good for a ninth-place tie individually.
Sophomores Allison Balduzzi and Kiya Bronston both shot a 95, and junior Malia McGarry shot a 97 to tie Zingler.
The top four teams advanced to the sectional. Team scores: Stevens Point 350, Tomah 355, Onalaska 379, Wisconsin Rapids. 420, Marshfield 429, Holmen 432, Sparta 475, Westby/Viroqua 500.
Holmen, which finished sixth with a 432 and did not qualify for the sectional as a team, did advance two golfers to Stevens Point.
Freshman Emily Nelson (102) and sophomore Alexis Hoffman (104) both qualified as individuals.
The top two teams and top three individuals from non-qualifying teams advance from the sectional to the state tournament in Madison Oct. 14-15.
