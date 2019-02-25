Three seasons ago, the Tomah Timberwolves took a long bus ride to New Richmond on a Tuesday night and defeated a higher-seeded team in the WIAA tournament.
The Timberwolves are hoping history repeats itself this season.
Tomah drew the 10th seed in the WIAA Division 2 Menomonie Sectional. Tipoff is 7 p.m. at New Richmond High School.
The seeding meeting was held before Tomah defeated La Crosse Logan for the second time in 10 days Thursday. Logan was awarded the eighth seed and will host Sparta Tuesday.
The good news for the Timberwolves is that they have a history of playing well on the road. In 2016, a ninth-seeded Tomah squad defeated New Richmond 64-58 in the regional quarterfinal.
Tomah coach Brad Plueger said his team is motivated for an encore and a berth in Friday’s Regional semifinal.
“It would build our confidence,” Plueger said. “It would be a big step forward for us to be able to play that game on Friday.”
The young squad, which has just one senior in the regular rotation, was building confidence until the weather wrecked its February schedule. The Timberwolves lost three games in three days before bouncing back to end the regular season with home victories over Black River Falls and Logan.
“I thought we were playing really well until 10 or 12 days ago, and then we got a lot of snow days and then three games in a row,” Plueger said. “That really set us back and got us out of who we are. Now we’re gradually grinding and coming back and building confidence again.”
New Richmond finished the regular season with a 13-9 record and won its first Middle Border Conference title since 2011-12 by defeating Osceola 73-37. The Tigers shared the league crown with Prescott.
“They’re a lot like us,” Plueger said. “They don’t have any bigs ... the biggest they go is 6-2. They’re going to run the flex, and they run the pack on defense.”
Tomah and New Richmond have two common opponents. River Falls defeated New Richmond and lost to Tomah, while Menomonie defeated both teams.
The Timberwolves are led on offense by Charlie Ella and Kade Gnewikow, both of whom average 9.5 points per game. Gnewikow is the team’s leading rebounder with 5.9 per game followed by Isaiah Nick with 4.9.
The winner advances to the regional final Friday at second-seeded Onalaska.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
