Reinforcements are coming to the Tomah High School girls track and field team.
Coach Jessa Von Haden welcomed 31 girls to the first practice March 4, a significant increase from her previous four seasons as coach.
“It’s really nice to have an increase in numbers,” Von Haden said. “We’ve been at 18 to 20 the past couple of years.”
Two-thirds of the team is freshmen and sophomores, an encouraging sign that the increase is durable. The extra bodies are critical for a team that finished last while scoring just 21 points at last season’s Mississippi Valley Conference meet.
A pair of sophomores have the potential to exceed 21 points by themselves. Madison Mazur was second in the 300-meter hurdles at last season’s MVC meet and was the regional champion in the same event. She placed third at the sectional in the 100-meter hurdles.
“As long as we can keep her healthy, it will be exciting to see what (Mazur) can bring to the table,” Von Haden said.
Hannah Wilcox-Borg broke through as a distance runner last fall by becoming the first Tomah girl to qualify for the state cross country meet in three decades. As a track and field freshman, she qualified for sectional in three events. Her toughest competition will be at the MVC meet, where Onalaska will bring the formidable Malecek triplets.
“Our conference and sectional are loaded with distance runners,” Von Haden said.
Jon Heesch, who coached Wilcox-Borg on the cross country team, said she is ready to tackle the shorter distances of track season.
“She has good speed, and she’s really competitive,” Heesch said. “She’ll put her nose into it and fight for a win.”
Also back is senior wheelchair athlete Sevanna Utesch, who competed at the state meet in the shot put and 100-meter dash. Her events aren’t counted as team points, but Von Haden said she’s a positive presence during practices and meets.
“She comes to practice every day, and is such a bubbly and supportive teammate,” Von Haden said.
Utesch’s goals are an eight-foot shot put throw and breaking 35 seconds in the 100.
Von Haden listed other potential points-scorers, including:
- Charlotte Luebke—A senior, Luebke has realistic goals of clearing 4-10 in the high jump and exceeding 100 feet in the discus. She was seventh in the discus at last year’s MVC meet.
- Hunter Eirschele—A senior who has excelled in volleyball and powerlifting, Eirschele shows promise in the pole vault and 800-meter run.
- Ellie Eswein—A junior, Eswein is looking to break 30 feet in the triple jump and compete in sprints and hurdles.
- Hope Kalland—A junior sprinter/middle-distance runner, Kalland is looking for competitive times in the 200- and 400-meter runs.
- Skyler Andrews—A junior, Andrews is emerging as the team’s top shot put thrower.
- Savannah Blackhawk—A sophomore sprinter, Blackhawk is the top returnee from last year’s sprint group.
- Brooke Bakken—A sophomore, Bakken was the number-two runner from last fall’s cross country team.
Von Haden is encouraged by her 10-member freshman class.
“A majority of them are throwers, and they’re super hard workers,” she said.
Von Haden said the early practices have been positive.
“Everyone is finishing workouts,” she said. “They’re not complaining. They’re sticking to it. They want to be there.”
The most immediate goal for the team is to make a bigger impact at multi-team meets.
“I believe the group we have this year is going to score more points,” she said. “I’m hoping to work our way to the middle of the conference, and it would be nice to get a couple of girls to state.”
MVC GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Results from 2018 MVC meet
Onalaska198
Holmen155.5
Logan127.5
Central83
Aquinas51
Sparta35
Tomah21
