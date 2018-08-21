The coaching staff is in transition, but the roster is not.
Nine of last year's top 10 players return to a Tomah High School girls tennis team that has a new coach. Andrew Johnson, who was ready to start his third season, took a job at Madison La Follette earlier this month. He organized the first week of practice, and then the reins were handed to to assistant coach Ben Banaan.
Bannan has no shortage of varsity talent to work with.
"We bring nine people back with varsity experience, which is exciting, and we have five newcomers pushing for varsity spots," Bannan said.
The only settled part of the roster coming into practice was number-one singles, where Lillie McMullen slides into the slot vacated by graduated senior Lindsey Conway. Bannan said McMullen is ready for the number-one job.
"She was great at number-two last year, and she got even better over the summer," Bannan said.
Also returning to the varsity are:
- Seniors - Zoe Fitzpatrick and Haley Bradler.
- Juniors - Whitney Kuehl, Allison Batten, Hailey Frantz and Morgan Arach.
- Sophomores - Deidre Martin and Kendra Lene.
The ninth returnee, Brittany Krog, is injured and will start the season as manager.
Others challenging for varsity spots:
Senior - Aubrey Redman.
- Juniors - Vanessa Stubbs, Tayler Schleusener, Madeline Kuhn, Jordan Kuehl and Jordyn Hause.
- Sophomores - Andrew Meers and Chevelle Luera.
- Freshmen - Cadence Thompson, Eva Aguinaga, Macy Arch, Chesnee Klinkner, Keyanna Klinkner and Sabin Steinhoff.
"They are an excellent group of girls," Bannan said. "The ones coming back are very accepting of the newcomers, which creates a good dynamic."
Bannan said the major goal for the season is to continually improve as a team. The Timberwolves were 1-5 in Mississippi Valley Conference duals and 6-10 overall.
"I want them to always get better at tennis, he said. "We want them to be quality players and quality people."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
MVC GIRLS TENNIS
Final 2017 standings
Onalaska;73
Central;63
Aquinas;39
Logan;25
Tomah;25
Sparta;22
Holmen;12
