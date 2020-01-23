Nominations open for Hunter Ethics Award

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is seeking nominations for its annual Wisconsin Hunter Ethics Award.

Established in 1997, the Hunter Ethics Award recognizes a hunter who demonstrates the moral character of the hunting public and illustrates how people can assist one another while recreating together in the outdoors, said DNR chief conservation warden Casey Krueger.

“Ethical action can be represented in many ways. Examples could include helping another person during a hunt or taking steps to protect our natural resources,” Krueger said. “Over the years, award recipients have returned lost gear, helped others find lost game or assisted another hunter facing a challenge of some kind.”

Any hunter or non-hunter can nominate a licensed Wisconsin hunter for the DNR Ethical Hunter Award for an action that took place during the calendar year of 2019.

A four-person committee reviews the nominations and selects the winner.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The annual honor was established by Bob Lamb, retired outdoors editor of the La Crosse Tribune, retired DNR conservation warden supervisor Steve Dewald and retired University of Wisconsin-La Crosse biology professor and outdoors writer Jerry Davis.