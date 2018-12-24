The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is seeking nominations for its Hunter Ethics Award.
The award, which began in 1997, recognizes the hunter whose action best represents ethical hunting practice.
DNR chief warden Todd Schaller, also a member of the award committee, said ethical behavior often means going above and beyond what is required by hunting regulations.
"That means actions that help another during a hunt, or taking steps to ensure the resources are there for all," Schaller said. "In past years, award recipients have returned lost gear, helped others find lost game or assisted another hunter facing a challenge of some kind."
Anyone − hunter or non-hunter − can nominate a licensed Wisconsin hunter for the award for an action that took place during the calendar year of 2018. While many nominations are made during gun-deer season, the ethical action could be something done during a squirrel hunt, turkey hunt, waterfowl hunting or any other Wisconsin hunting season.
A four-person committee studies the nominations and selects the person judged most deserving of this award. The annual honor was established by Bob Lamb, retired outdoors editor of the La Crosse Tribune, retired DNR conservation warden supervisor Steve Dewald and retired University of Wisconsin-La Crosse biology professor and outdoors writer Jerry Davis.
To make a nomination, send the name, address and other contact information to Chief Warden Todd Schaller, by email or letter and explain what the ethical act was. The nomination committee focuses on what are often singular actions or events rather than individuals who have long-term conservation-related programs.
To become eligible for the 2018 award:
- The nominee must be a licensed (resident or nonresident) Wisconsin hunter.
- The ethical hunting act must have occurred in Wisconsin during the 2018 calendar year.
- Nominations will be considered for any DNR-regulated hunting activity, not only deer hunting, in Wisconsin.
Written nominations must contain the name, address and telephone number of the witness or witnesses or be aware of the behavior which led to the nomination.
Mail to chief conservation warden Todd Schaller at Todd.schaller@wisconsin.gov or to Wisconsin DNR, Attention: Chief Warden Todd Schaller LE/5, PO Box 7921, Madison, WI 53707-7921, by Jan. 15. 2019.
