Most northern lakes are expected to be ice free for May 4 inland fishing opener, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Windy, warmer weather is expected to open up the remaining frozen lakes in northern Wisconsin, while waters in the southern two-thirds of the state are already open, and some major rivers are experiencing flooding.
“Not having a crystal ball it’s hard to say exactly what we’ll find opening day, but I’m thinking most ice will be off the lakes several days prior to the opener,” said Mike Vogelsang, DNR fisheries supervisor for northern Wisconsin. “Usually when you have these late ice outs, it’s a good thing for anglers. More walleye are up in the shallows and ready to eat. We’ll hope for cloudy weather with a little bit of a chop to start the season off with a bang for anglers.”
Walleye spawning should take only three to five days on many lakes due to the late ice-out, Vogelsang said, though once the spawn is over fish will be hungry and linger close to the shore where they are more easily targeted by anglers.
Walleye are anglers’ number one target, according to surveys, and Wisconsin has hundreds of waters with naturally self-sustaining populations. In addition, more walleye fishing opportunities will be available this year as nearly two million extended growth walleye stocked in 2013, 2014 and 2015 under the Wisconsin Walleye Initiative are now at catchable size.
Wisconsin residents and nonresidents 16 years old or older need a fishing license to fish in any waters of the state. Residents born before Jan. 1, 1927, do not need a license and resident members of the U.S. Armed Forces on active duty are entitled to obtain a free fishing license when on furlough or leave.
The regular annual fishing license is $20 for residents and $50 for non-residents. Anglers who have never purchased a fishing license — or who haven’t purchased a fishing license in 10 years — can get a discounted “first time buyers” license. Residents’ discounted license is $5 and non-residents’ is $25.75 for the annual licenses.
If a person is eligible for the first-time buyer’s license, the license will be the first listing on his or her computer screen, and it’s also what the license agent will see when an eligible buyer comes in seeking a license.
People can buy fishing licenses through the online Go Wild site, gowild.wi.gov or purchase in person at any authorized license agent or DNR service center.
