Tomah’s bid for a winning Mississippi Valley Conference baseball season ended with a 12-3 loss to Onalaska Monday at Dennis Senz Field.
The Timberwolves fell to 4-6 in the MVC. They need victories in their final two MVC contests against La Crosse Aquinas and La Crosse Central to finish .500 in MVC play.
The Timberwolves took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning after back-to-back doubles from Evan Long and Ethan Pederson. The lead stood up until Onalaska scored an unearned on an error with two outs in the fourth. The Hilltoppers then busted the contest open in the fifth with four runs.
Onalaska’s lead reached 9-1 before Tomah scored again. Consecutive singles to lead off the sixth by Dakota Riedesel, Tyler Torkelson, Joe Hesse and Ryan Bernhardt produced two runs.
The Timberwolves were retired in order in the seventh.
Long was Tomah’s starting pitcher. He struck out two and walked six in four innings.
Two days earlier, the Timberwolves split two nonconference contests at the DeForest Triangular.
Tomah started the afternoon with a 7-4 victory over Madison La Follette. The Timberwolves scored all their runs in the first two innings and relied on solid pitching after that. Brett Meyer pitched the first five innings. He gave up three runs, walked four and struck out three. Jairon Pierce hurled the final two innings. He gave up one run, struck out one and walked one.
Bernhardt and Torkelson drove in two runs each.
In the second contest, DeForest unloaded for eight runs in the bottom of the first. Hesse and Eckelberg led Tomah’s offense with two hits each, and Connor Prielipp hit a two-run double.
Three Tomah pitchers combined to issue 10 walks.
Tomah’s overall record is 9-10.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
TOMAH 7 MADISON LA FOLLETTE 4
Tomah;430;000;0−7;8;0
La Follette;000;210;1−4;8;2
Pitchers: T—Meyer, J. Pierce (6). ML—NA. W—Meyer L—NA.
Hitters: T—Torkelson (3-for-4, double, 2 RBI), Bernhardt (2-for-4, 2 RBI). ML—Roth (2-for-4, triple).
DEFOREST 13 TOMAH 4
Tomah;002;200;0−4;8;1
DeForest;800;203;x−13;7;1
Pitchers: T—M. Gerke, J. Pierce (1), Hesse (5). D—NA. W—NA. L—M. Gerke.
Hitters: T—Prielipp (double, 2 RBI), Hesse (2-for-3), Eckelberg (2-for-3). D—Hausser (3-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 RBI), Oliver (2-for-4, home run, 4 RBI).
ONALASKA 12 TOMAH 3
Onalaska;000;143;4−12;10;2
Tomah;100;002;0−3;9;3
Pitchers: O—Haggerty, Aspseter (6). T—Long, B.Pierce (5), Torkelson (6). W—Haggerty. L—Long.
Hitters:—O—Stobb (3-for-3, 3 RBI), Haggerty (2-for-2). T—Riedesel (2-for-3, double), Torkelson (2-for-3), Hesse (2-for-3), Long (double).
