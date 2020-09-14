Onalaska edges Tomah golfers at Sparta

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Regardless of who and who isn't playing high school girls golf this fall, Onalaska and Tomah are putting on a show.

The two teams waged a tight duel under damp and cloudy conditions Friday in a Mississippi Valley meet at Sparta, where Onalaska topped the Timberwolves by one stroke.

The Timberwolves were led by Amelia Zingler, who shot a nine-hole of 44. The second was good enough for second overall.

Sophie Pokela was one stroke behind at 45 and tied for third. She was followed by Tomah teammates Jayda Zhu (47), Brin Neumann (49) and Maddie Ewers (54).

Onalaska's Amber Nguyen was the meet medalist with a 41.

Team scores: Onalaska 184, Tomah 185, Holmen 209, Sparta 221, La Crosse Aquinas 241.

The Timberwolves host an MVC match Wednesday, Sept. 16 at Hiawatha Golf Club starting at 2 p.m.

The MVC's 18-hole finale is Monday, Sept. 21 at Viroqua Hills Golf Course.

WIAA post-season action begins with a Sept. 30 Division 1 Regional at Stevens Point. Hiawatha will host Sectional competition Oct. 5.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

