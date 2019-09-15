The Tomah High School boys soccer team lost a pair of matches last week and had another postponed.
The Timberwolves lost a 4-0 Mississippi Valley Conference match at Onalaska Tuesday, and their Thursday match against La Crosse Aquinas was postponed to Sept. 30.
Friday the Timberwolves traveled to Marshfield for a nonconference match and lost 1-0. Tomah coach Scott Conzemius described it as "a physical matchup."
"Much of the game was played in the midfield − not much action in either goal area," Conzemius said. "We did really well closing down space and keeping our shape. However, neither team was able to truly control the midfield at any point of the game. Once again we just didn't do enough offensively to finish the game out."
Tomah's record dropped to 1-5-1 overall and 1-3-3 in MVC play.
The Timberwolves travel host La Crosse Central Tuesday, Sept. 17 and La Crosse Logan Sept. 19 in a pair of MVC contests. Both games start at 5 p.m. at Veterans Field.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.