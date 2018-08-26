Onalaska won the first Mississippi Valley Conference girls golf match of the season Thursday but fired the first shots two days earlier.
The Hilltoppers put down a marker by outdistancing Tomah by 20 strokes to win the Holmen Invitational Tuesday at Drugan's Castle Mound before claiming the MVC opener at Coulee Golf Bowl.
Tomah was second in both meets.
Golfers from Onalaska and Tomah occupied 12 of the first 14 finishers at the MVC meet.
Freshman Sophie Pokela solidified her position as Tomah's number-one golfer with a nine-hole score of 44. She was fifth in a field of 31 golfers.
Tomah's Josie Mathison was sixth with a score of 46.
Other Tomah scores: Jayda Zhu (48, tied for eighth), Sarah Peterson (49, 10th), Abby Sherwood (53, tied for 11th) and Madeline Adler (55, tied for 14th).
Onalaska's Amber Nguyen was the medalist with a two-over-par 39. Annie Balduzzi of La Crosse Aquinas and Alyssa Achenreiner of Onalaska tied for second at 41 with Onalaska's Malia McGarry shooting a 42.
Team scores: Onalaska 169, Tomah 187, Sparta 227, Aquinas 231, Holmen 247, La Crosse Central/La Crosse Logan 278.
At Drugan's Castle Mound, the tournament was 18 holes. Pokela led the Timberwolves with a score of 85 during a round in which she shot six or lower on every hole.
Sherwood was next at 93. Her round included a birdie of the fourth hole.
Rounding out Tomah's scoring were Mathison (95), Peterson (96) and Zhu (105).
Tomah also fielded a second five that included Madeline Adler (99), Amanda Lowry (108), Hannah Zhu (109), Allie Kemp (112) and Tatianna Briggs (112).
Nguyen was the medalist with a four-over-par 75. She shot a 34 on the front nine.
Team scores: Onalaska 349, Tomah 369, Arcadia 389, Wisconsin Dells 397, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 407, Black River Falls 419, Tomah II 428, Aquinas 432, Holmen 467, Westby 520.
The next MVC meet is today (Monday) in La Crosse. Tomah's jayvees compete at an invitational in Baraboo Tuesday.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
