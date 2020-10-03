Onalaska volleyball wins again on Tomah's home floor

Onalaska scored the first six points of the third set and never looked back.

Walters said serve reception was a problem.

"When our serve receive is working and we're in system, it opens up our offense," she said. "We spent too much time playing defense, and our blocks weren't where we needed them to be."

Lauren Noth led the Tomah stat sheet with five kills, two blocks and seven digs.

Hannah Walters led the defense with 10 digs, Ella Plueger had five digs and four assists, and Jenna Tracy had three kills and two blocks.

Whaley led the Tomah offense against Mauston with six kills. Danika Koput paced the defense with 11 digs and added a service ace. Asha Eckelberg led the setters with 12 assists, and Sam Shamhart added six assists.

Noth produced five kills, one assist and three digs.

Tomah's schedule remains in flux. Home matches Oct. 5 and Oct. 8 against Portage and Sparta have been postponed, and the next match on the schedule is an Oct 13 road trip to La Crosse Aquinas.

Walters said it's not easy for her players to wear masks and refrain from the traditional displays of team unity on the court.