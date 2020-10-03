Onalaska volleyball wins again on Tomah's home floor

It was Tomah's second home match of the season against Mississippi Valley Conference rival Onalaska.
Such is high school volleyball in the year of COVID-19.
Onalaska went to 2-0 on Tomah's home floor this season with a 25-16, 25-18, 25-9 victory over the Timberwolves Thursday in the Tomah High School gymnasium.
Tomah's record fell to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the MVC. Three days earlier, the Timberwolves hosted Mauston and dropped a 25-13, 25-14, 25-16 decision.
Tomah coach Sarah Walters said her team is maintaining effort and energy while fighting through injuries and a season transformed by the pandemic.
"It has definitely been a roller coaster," Walters said. "We've had to adjust our lineup quite a few times. We're doing the best we can with what we have."
The program is also doing the best it can to patch together a schedule with other schools that can still play. Holmen was Thursday's original opponent until COVID-19 put the school's sports schedule on hold. The Timberwolves still got to play Thursday after the Hilltoppers agreed to travel to Tomah for a second time.
Tomah put together its best volleyball in the second set. After falling behind 14-8, Alyssa Whaley scored block and spike kills during a 3-0 Tomah run. The Timberwolves, however, couldn't cut the deficit to under three the rest of the set.
Onalaska scored the first six points of the third set and never looked back.
Walters said serve reception was a problem.
"When our serve receive is working and we're in system, it opens up our offense," she said. "We spent too much time playing defense, and our blocks weren't where we needed them to be."
Lauren Noth led the Tomah stat sheet with five kills, two blocks and seven digs.
Hannah Walters led the defense with 10 digs, Ella Plueger had five digs and four assists, and Jenna Tracy had three kills and two blocks.
Whaley led the Tomah offense against Mauston with six kills. Danika Koput paced the defense with 11 digs and added a service ace. Asha Eckelberg led the setters with 12 assists, and Sam Shamhart added six assists.
Noth produced five kills, one assist and three digs.
Tomah's schedule remains in flux. Home matches Oct. 5 and Oct. 8 against Portage and Sparta have been postponed, and the next match on the schedule is an Oct 13 road trip to La Crosse Aquinas.
Walters said it's not easy for her players to wear masks and refrain from the traditional displays of team unity on the court.
"There's so much about volleyball that's momentum, cheers and high fives," Walters said. "Not being able to do that has caused a lot of adjusting, but we're just really happy to be here and get to play. That's what we're going for."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
