Outdoors commentary: Knapmiller hits home run with Schafer's

Knapmiller knows the future of his business is directly tied to the health of Lake Onalaska, but it’s more than that. He understands how important a dredging and island building project that was done in 1990 was to the overall fishery, and what another such project would mean to the future of the lake.

“In 1990, they dredged the channel and used some of the fill to make the four-lane highway (Hwy. 35/53) and then made three man-made islands. There are a lot of issues with wind on Lake Onalaska. It hurts the turbidity in the water and the clarity, and shoreline erosion is a big issue, too,” Knapmiller said.

“The islands did help those things. And they dredged a channel to 12 feet deep, with some variance on the ends. They also did a sediment trap at the end of Halfway Creek that is about 20 feet deep. Ninety percent of where people fish is these dredge lines.

“This project they did is hugely successful. It provides over-wintering habitat and it has done an amazing job.”

So when Knapmiller looked out his office window during a recent weekend and saw “60 to 100” people out on the ice enjoying some fishing, he wasn’t surprised they lined the dredged area -- even though it was a 30-year-old project.