This past week was successful for the fish, less so for local fishermen.
Don Roscovius, owner of Rosco's Live Bait, said fishing has been spotty and tough at times in the Tomah area.
"Some guys have caught a few on the marshes or on the lakes − Petenwell, Castle Rock, Tomah − there has been kind of a sparse bite," he said. "When the fish do bite, fishermen get their fair share to take home, but getting them and finding the bite has been a little tougher this week."
Fishermen coming from out of town to try their luck for better fishing have had varying levels of success, Roscovius said. It depends on when and where fishermen are; he blames the weather as the only conditions that have changed have been the weather.
Various species of fish have been caught, Roscovius reported.
"I've heard of a few success stories; some guys caught a couple nice northerns on the marsh this week, a few smaller ones on Lake Tomah, but I didn't hear of any big ones," he said.
He said "a few perch (and) a few bluegills but not crappies" have been caught on Lake Tomah."
"It has been kind of a selective bite this week," Roscovius said. "We've had ice since mid-November ... so other than a week or two since then we've had ice. Oxygen levels decrease and fish get lethargic after a while under the ice, but that's all a part of fishing."
Ice conditions are OK, Roscovius said. He has seen several ATVs and UTVs on Lake Tomah but doesn't recommend fishermen taking cars and trucks on the lake as the average ice depth across the lake is between eight to 11 inches, depending on the location.
Roscovius has received reports that some marshes have moving water this past week and have open water/running water on the edges.
"It will probably harden this week, but you have to check where you’re going to see what the ice conditions are," he said. "Fishermen are also taking ATVs on Petenwell, at Castle Rock. It's the same story, they’re running ATVs and UTVs out there. Tomah Lake is running ATVs and UTVs, but I wouldn’t take a fully loaded vehicle out there now."
Besides the changing weather conditions, Roscovius said the length of time ice has been on area reservoirs might be a reason for the slower bite.
Mother Nature continues to be hard on winter sports enthusiasts. The southern two-thirds of the state are snow-free with only six to 12 inches in the far north, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Only counties that border Michigan or Lake Superior report anything better than "fair" snowmobiling conditions.
A recent snowstorm in eastern Wisconsin allowed the DNR to groom cross country ski trails Monday in the northern unit of Kettle Moraine State Forest.
The snow has melted from the trails at Buckhorn State Park near Necedah. Trails will be groomed when there is six inches of snow. The park began taking applications for its accessible cabin Jan. 10.
