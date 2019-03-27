Fish are biting in area reservoirs, but fishermen have to wait to access most of the good fishing spots.
Chris Abbott, owner of Hatfield Sports Shop in Hatfield, said fishing is over on Lake Arbutus until the water calms down and the ice is gone.
"I know a couple guys fished this weekend, but it was pretty touch and go; they had to stay away from the channel," Abbott said. "They were fishing crappies, only got a few little ones. There isn't much going on right now, and it will be hit and miss until the water opens up and guys can start getting out."
Ice fishing has also stopped at Lake Tomah, Don Roscovius, owner of Rosco's Live Bait, reported.
"I've had one, maybe two guys going to the lake stop in the shop ... but it's difficult fishing right now," he said. "There's a lot of water, and the ice is breaking ... most guys are giving up now in the local area."
Fishermen are venturing to other areas to fish, Roscovius said.
"Quite a few people are going to the Wisconsin River. Apparently there's a supply of walleye over there ... but it's a difficult fishing point because of all the water," he said. "I heard they're catching them mostly on plastics, but some guys are still using minnows. The plastics working are plastic grubs and plastic ring worms — four-inch ring worms work pretty good this time of year."
Roscovius has heard of fishermen going out and being successful below the Mauston dam and of people fishing below the Lake Tomah dam, but he hasn't heard yet if they were successful.
"It's that time of year when fish are moving to those locations, but currently there's a lot of water coming down, so you need a day when you can fish it," he said.
Abbott has also heard of fishermen venturing to the Mississippi River as well the Wisconsin River at Nekoosa.
Dennis Schnitzler, owner of Schnitzler's Sports Store in Sparta, said walleyes are biting below the Neshonoc Dam in West Salem.
"A couple guys went out (Monday) morning ... and guys are doing decent," he said. "The fish are starting to get more active than they have been and now they're just waiting for water levels to normal out."
In hunting new, bonus turkey tags for all zones are available for seasons 4, 5 and 6, Roscovius reported.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reports snowmobile trails remain open in only a handful of northern counties bordering Lake Superior. Many state parks and forests have discontinued ski trail grooming, so even if a spring snowstorm arrives, most trails will not be groomed.
ATV and snowmobile trails have closed for the winter riding season at the Black River State Forest. ATV and UTV trails will reopen May 15, weather permitting.
With the warmer weather, the DNR reports squirrels, rabbits, wild turkeys, and deer have been out in abundance as well. Snowshoe hare coats are turning brown, river otters are giving birth, grouse have started drumming and maple sap is flowing. Whitetail does and elk cows are getting heavy with fawns and calves in their third trimester of pregnancy. Otters are being seen feasting on fish and muskrats are out chewing on cattails.
Sandhill cranes have returned to Buckhorn State Park, according to park ranger Heather Wolf.
