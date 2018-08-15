After a period of dormancy, fish everywhere are biting again.
Duane Waters of Hatfield Sports Shop said the action on nearby Lake Arbutus is good. He said several species are biting, taking the bait at least six feet down or in deeper water, suspended over the bottom. Surface temperatures are too hot except for maybe in the morning or evening.
"Crank baits, surface baits, jig and a minnow, minnow and a slip bobber —crappies and walleyes are taking these suspended deep near the bottom," he said. "Leeches are working too, leeches on a floating jig head or regular bottom runner are working real good."
A 49-inch muskellunge was caught this past weekend on Lake Arbutus, Waters said.
The bite has also been consistent in the Tomah/Warrens area, said Matt Modjeski, a Department of Natural Resources conservation warden for Monroe County.
"I got a chance to fish yesterday, and I think I caught probably a dozen bluegills and two crappies ... by Warrens," he said.
He added that "trout streams are still running clear and that should (make) for good fishing. People that fished by me, and myself, were catching smallmouth bass; unfortunately, none of them were big enough to keep, but we were catching quite a few. Seemed like live night crawlers were working, and I was using artificial bait, too."
As opening day for bear season draws near on Sept. 5, Waters said there seems to be an abundance of bears in the Hatfield area.
"I've caught a lot of bears on the trail camera," he said. "The bears are quite active. I've seen a lot of pictures of sows with cubs − a lot of bear, period."
Waters also caught wolves on camera.
After a wet spring and early summer, recent dry conditions have brought rivers down to normal levels, according to the Department of Natural Resources. The DNR reports lots of sandbars are available on the lower Wisconsin River for camping.
The DNR describes water levels on the Flambeau River as "perfect for paddling."
