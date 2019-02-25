The Green Bay Packers announced plans for the 14th annual Green Bay Packers Tailgate Tour set for April 9-13. The tour includes a stop in Sparta Wednesday, April 10 from 6-8:30 p.m.
The Boys & Girls Club of Sparta will host the event at Meadowview School, which will feature food, games, raffles, question-and-answer sessions and autographs.
Tailgate party tickets cost $40. General admission is $10, which includes access to the question-and-answer sessions as well as tailgate party activities. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Fans will have the opportunity for personal visits with former players, along with Mark Murphy, president/CEO Mark Murphy of the Green Bay Packers. Former Packers players scheduled to travel with the tour are Nick Barnett, Earl Dotson, Ryan Grant, Bernardo Harris, Aaron Kampman and Scott Wells. Due to the earlier start to this year’s off-season program, current players will be unable to attend the tour.
“One hundred percent of the Tailgate Tour proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Sparta,” said Jennifer Simunich, executive director of the club. “This promises to be one of the largest events of the year, drawing hundreds of people from Sparta and the surrounding areas. This is a fantastic opportunity not only for our club but also for our community. We are excited and honored to be part of this years’ tour.”
Tickets went on sale Feb. 22, and can be purchased at the Boys & Girls Club of Sparta; Fast Eddie, 9860 WI-21, Sparta; Westside Wine & Spirits, 7607 WI 16, Sparta; and Hanson’s IGA, 834 W. Wisconsin St., Sparta. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 608-269-2582 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m to 6 p.m.
The tour will make stops in Marshfield (April 9), New Richmond (April 11), Chippewa Falls (April 12) and Antigo (April 13) with tailgate parties held in each city to support a local nonprofit organization.
