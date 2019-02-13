The Tomah High School boys basketball team claimed victory on the road Monday.
The Timberwolves got a big game from their perimeter players and survived a late rally to defeat La Crosse Logan 58-55 in a Mississsippi Valley Conference contest at Logan High School.
Tomah improved its record to 6-11 overall and 2-7 in the MVC.
The Timberwolves led the entire second half − although the lead never got more than seven points − and withstood a Logan 3-point attempt at the buzzer that would have sent the game into overtime.
Tomah's top 3-point shooters − Charlie Ella, Tyler Torkelson and Dustin Derousseau − combined to make eight of 14 from 3-point range to fuel the Tomah offense. Ella scored 13 of his game-high 15 points in the first half, while Derousseau came off the bench to score 11.
The 3-point accuracy helped overcome a shaky performance at the foul line, where the Timberwolves were just nine of 17.
Isaiah Nick was Tomah's leading rebounder with seven, while Ella and Derousseau both had three assists.
Kade Gnewikow had 10 points and three steals.
In Tomah's 74-49 loss to Onalaska Feb. 8, sophomore Justin Gerke had his best game of the season. He came off the bench to score seven points and grab three rebounds.
Tomah's Tuesday contest at La Crosse Aquinas was postponed to Thursday, Feb. 14. The rescheduling means the Timberwolves will play contests on consecutive days at Aquinas and at home Friday vs. La Crosse Central and Saturday vs. Onalaska Luther.
The Luther game was picked up after Tomah's Jan. 29 contest vs. Adams-Friendship couldn't be rescheduled.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
TOMAH 58 LA CROSSE LOGAN 55
Tomah - Gnewikow 10, Lindauer 7, Torkelson 9, Derousseau 11, M. Gerke 2, Nick 4, Ella 15.
La Crosse Logan - Moran 7, Mavin 17, Brown 2, McHugh-Sake 8, Thomas 13, Werner 7, Erickson 1.
Three-point goals - Lindauer, Torkelson 2, Derousseau 3, Ella 3.
Tomah;29;29−58
Logan;26;29−55
ONALASKA 74 TOMAH 49
Tomah - Gnewikow 2, Lindauer 7, Torkelson 10, Derousseau 6, M. Gerke 3, Nick 9, J. Gerke 7, Ella 5.
Onalaska - Olsen 2, Arenz 16, Stuttley 15, Helixon 6, Kick 1, Mannel 2, McGrath 10, Desmond 5, Flanagan 17.
Three-point goals - Lindauer, Torkelson 2, Derousseau 2, Nick.
Tomah;26;23−49
Onalaska;47;27−74
