A pair of Tomah High School softball standouts are extending their high school careers for two more games.
Seniors Meghan Perry and Journey Smith have been selected to compete in the Senior All-Star Tournament June 18 at Woodside Sports Complex in Wisconsin Dells. Both will play for the Division 1 black squad, which has games scheduled for 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Tomah softball coach Dan Wall is happy that both players were selected.
"It's a way for them to cap off their seasons and extend their high school careers by a couple of games," Wall said.
Perry started three varsity seasons for the Timberwolves. Wall estimated she hit .370 during her career with power.
"We moved her from leftfield to first base, and she continued to be a solid player for us, both at bat and in the field," Wall said.
Smith was Tomah's starting rightfielder the past two seasons. She began her senior season batting ninth, but a hitting surge elevated her to second in the batting order.
"She may not have had great statistics, but her presence on the field is a big difference maker," Wall said. "We want those kids who are great teammates overall."
Teams will practice at Woodside June 17, a day that also includes an evening banquet for the players.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.