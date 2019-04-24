Dylen Pierce produced the lone victory for the Tomah High School boys tennis team in a 6-1 Mississippi Valley Conference loss at La Crosse Aquinas Tuesday.
Tomah’s record fell to 0-2 in the MVC and 1-2 overall.
Pierce was the winner at number-one singles against Aaron Puent. Pierce lost the first set but rallied to win the next two.
Two other matches that went to three sets flipped in favor of Aquinas. Tomah’s number-one doubles team of Sam Burbach and James Kelley and the number-two team of Danny Amberg and Daniel Swanson both won the first set before losing the next two.
The varsity heads to Portage Saturday for a quadrangular that includes Edgerton and West Salem, while the junior varsity hosts an invitational Saturday at LaGrange Elementary School starting at 9 a.m.
