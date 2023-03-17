Pre-school children in the Tomah area will have access to open-ended play, simple art activities, snacks and story time when Parenting Place’s play group resumes for children ages 1-7 and their caregivers.

Beginning April 3, the play group will meet every Monday from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Firemen’s Park shelter in Tomah.

Organizers say the play groups give young children an opportunity to develop their social skills as well as connecting parents and caregivers to one another. Each play group is hosted by a trained parent educator.

The play group is free. Registration is not required but appreciated. Go to theparentingplace.net for registration.

For more information, contact Amber Brantner at amberbrantner@theparentingplace.net or call 608-784-8125, ext. 237.