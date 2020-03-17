You are the owner of this article.
Plueger new Tomah Area School activities director
Brad Plueger

Brad Plueger has been named activities director for the Tomah Area School District effective July 1.

The Tomah School Board selected the long-time coach and exercise and sports science teacher during closed session Monday at Robert Kupper Learning Center.

Plueger will replace Tom Curran, who is retiring after 31 years.

Plueger was head coach for the Tomah High School football and boys basketball team during the 2019-20 school year. He resigned as football coach last November.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

