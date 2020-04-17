Plueger, Spiers win MVC girls basketball honors

A pair of Tomah High School juniors who provided the leadership during a challenging girls basketball season were recognized by the Mississippi Valley Conference. Ella Plueger and Lexi Spiers were named all-MVC honorable mention.
Plueger and Spiers were the leaders of a young a team that didn’t have a single senior on the roster. Tomah coach Mark Von Haden said they both improved as players this season and will play key roles as seniors next year.
“Their leadership was important in how we wanted to improve this season,” Von Haden said. “They both took a big step forward for us, and I expect another step forward going into their senior season.”
Plueger played guard and was one of the team’s primary ballhandlers. She played the top of Tomah’s 1-3-1 defense and led the team in steals. She was Tomah’s second leading scorer.
Spiers played a wing position and led Tomah in scoring at eight points per game and free throws made and attempted. Junior Shani Tiber was Tomah’s representative on the sportsmanship team.
Conference and WIAA Division 4 Baraboo Sectional champion La Crosse Aquinas dominated the first team, which was led by senior guard and MVC co-players of the year Lexi Donarski (guard) and Courtney Becker (forward). Both are seniors. Senior guard Taylor Theusch was the third Aquinas player on the first team.
The other first-team selections were La Crosse Logan senior guard Claire Borsheim and Onalaska junior guard Olivia Gamoke.
The second team consisted of Lauren Arenz, senior, guard, Onalaska; Jenna Davis, senior, forward, Logan; Brittney Mislivecek, freshman, guard, La Crosse Central; Jacy Weisbord, sophomore, guard, Aquinas; and Callahan Ziebell, junior, center, Sparta.
The rest of the honorable mention:
Aquinas—Macy Donarski, freshman, guard; Kayla Bahr, senior, forward.
Holmen—Ellie Kline, sophomore, guard; Sydney Jahr, junior, forward.
Central—Rachel Peterson, senior, forward; Ava Parcher, junior, guard.
Logan—Jojo Davis, sophomore, guard; Jazzy Davis, freshman, forward.
Onalaska—Kenzie Miller, senior, forward; Lexi Miller, senior, forward.
Sparta—Laney Schell, senior, forward; Taneea Henderson, sophomore, guard.
Abby Wiedman of Logan was the league’s coach of the year.
MVC GIRLS BASKETBALL
(Final 2019-20 standings)
Aquinas 12-0 20-1
Central 9-3 16-6
Onalaska 8-4 17-5
Holmen 6-6 13-9
Logan 5-7 11-1
Sparta 2-10 8-14
Tomah 0-12 3-19
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
