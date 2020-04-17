Plueger, Spiers win MVC girls basketball honors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A pair of Tomah High School juniors who provided the leadership during a challenging girls basketball season were recognized by the Mississippi Valley Conference. Ella Plueger and Lexi Spiers were named all-MVC honorable mention.

Plueger and Spiers were the leaders of a young a team that didn’t have a single senior on the roster. Tomah coach Mark Von Haden said they both improved as players this season and will play key roles as seniors next year.

“Their leadership was important in how we wanted to improve this season,” Von Haden said. “They both took a big step forward for us, and I expect another step forward going into their senior season.”

Plueger played guard and was one of the team’s primary ballhandlers. She played the top of Tomah’s 1-3-1 defense and led the team in steals. She was Tomah’s second leading scorer.

Spiers played a wing position and led Tomah in scoring at eight points per game and free throws made and attempted. Junior Shani Tiber was Tomah’s representative on the sportsmanship team.