For the second straight game, an opposing batting order didn't get much done against Tomah pitcher Ella Plueger.
Plueger gave up four hits, all singles, to lead the Timberwolves to a 9-1 victory at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau Monday. The nonconference game was rescheduled from March 26.
Plueger struck out five and walked four. She has given up one run and six hits during her last two games.
Tomah finished with 10 hits, four of which went for extra bases. Josie Mathison belted a home run and added a double. Alyssa Whaley, Abby Sherwood and Ivey Lyen also had two hits.
The Timberwolves have scored 24 runs in their last three contests.
The Timberwolves are scheduled to return to Mississippi Valley Conference action Thursday, April 11 at home against Sparta. The Timberwolves travel to Sun Prairie April 13 for a quadrangular that includes games against Menomonee Falls and Oak Creek.
TOMAH 6 GALE-ETTRICK-TREMPEALEAU 1
Tomah;041;001;0-6;10;2
G-E-T;010;000;0−1;4;1
Pitchers: T - Plueger. G - NA. W - Plueger. L - NA
Tomah hitters: Mathison (2-for-2, home run, double, 3 RBI, 2 runs), Whaley (2-for-4, double), Sherwood (2-for-4, double), I. Lyden (2-for-3).
