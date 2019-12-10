Pollack leads Tomah wrestlers at Wausau

Caleb Pollack finished the afternoon with an undefeated record to lead the Tomah High School wrestling team Saturday at the Wausau West Dual Invitational.

The Timberwolves posted a 3-2 record in their opening competition of the 2019-20 season. Their fifth match ended 36-36 against Wittenberg-Birnamwood, but the Timberwolves won a criteria.

Tomah also defeated Sauk Prairie and Wausau West while losing to Medford and Stevens Point.

"I thought we wrestled better as the day went on," Tomah coach Jeff Von Haden said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pollack put together a 5-0 record with three pins, a decision and a forfeit victory.

Gavin Finch, Nate Boulton, Sam Linzmeier and Jairon Pierce posted 4-1 records, while Braden Bemis and Hayden Larson went 3-2.

The Timberwolves filled all their weight classes and didn't take a single forfeit loss. They used the same lineup in four of the five matches.