Pollack leads Tomah wrestlers at Wausau
Caleb Pollack finished the afternoon with an undefeated record to lead the Tomah High School wrestling team Saturday at the Wausau West Dual Invitational.

The Timberwolves posted a 3-2 record in their opening competition of the 2019-20 season. Their fifth match ended 36-36 against Wittenberg-Birnamwood, but the Timberwolves won a criteria.

Tomah also defeated Sauk Prairie and Wausau West while losing to Medford and Stevens Point.

"I thought we wrestled better as the day went on," Tomah coach Jeff Von Haden said.

Pollack put together a 5-0 record with three pins, a decision and a forfeit victory.

Gavin Finch, Nate Boulton, Sam Linzmeier and Jairon Pierce posted 4-1 records, while Braden Bemis and Hayden Larson went 3-2.

The Timberwolves filled all their weight classes and didn't take a single forfeit loss. They used the same lineup in four of the five matches.

After opening their Mississippi Valley Conference season Dec. 12 at Onalaska, the Timberwolves make their home debut Dec. 14 by hosing the Tomah Scramble beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Tomah High School The field includes Baraboo, Caledonia (Minnesota), Cashton, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, Lancaster, Mauston, Mosinee, Osseo-Fairchild, Eau Claire Regis, Richland Center, River Ridge, Royall and Westby.

The Timberwolves return to dual action Dec. 19 with a nonconference road match at Mauston.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

RESULTS

MEDFORD 51 TOMAH 24

106 - T. Sigmund (M) def. Bloom 4-3. 113 - Finch (T) def. Soua 4-0. 120 - Pollack (T) pinned Shilling. 126 - Rehbein (M) pinned Griffin. 132 - Church (M) pinned Br. Bemis. 138 - Higgins (M) pinned N. Boulton.  145 - Z. Sigmund (M) pinned L. Boulton. 152 - Grunwald (M) pinned Davis. 160 - Linzmeier (T) def. Brunner 11-5. 170 - Lass (T) pinned Johnson. 182 - Bowe (M) pinned Pierce. 195 - Kind (M) pinned Perry. 220 - Rau (M) pinned Von Haden. 285 - Tomah received forfeit.

TOMAH 51 SAUK PRAIRIE 21

126, 152, 170, 182, 120 - Tomah received forfeits. 132 - Br. Bemis (T) pinned Breuning. 138 - N. Boulton (T) def. Elizondo 9-2. 145 - L. Boulton (T) def. Saladis 5-2. 160 - Linzmeier (T) def. Vils 6-0. 195 - Hankins (S) pinned Perry. 220 - Patterson (S) pinned Von Haden. 285 - Warrell (S) pinned Larson. 106 - Uselman (S) def. Bloom 5-0. 113 - Finch (T) pinned Minnette.

TOMAH 44 WAUSAU WEST 24

132 - Br. Bemis pinned Calmes. 138 - N. Boulton (T) def. Ramous 3-2. 145 - L. Boulton (T) def. C. Napiwocki 10-0. 152 - Berens (W) pinned Davis. 160 - R. Napiwocki (W) pinned Linzmeier. 170 - Noah (W) pinned Lass. 182 - Pierce (T) pinned LaRue. 195 - Somers (W) def. Perry 4-2. 220 - Von Haden (T) pinned Moua. 285 - Larson (T) pinned Borish. 106 - Bloom (T) pinned Lange. 113 - Finch (T) def. Galang 11-4. 120 - Pollack (T) def. Danielson 15-3. 126 - Pease (W) def. Griffin 7-6.

STEVENS POINT 42 TOMAH 33

138 - N. Boulton (T) def. M. Schierl 7-5. 145 - Behnke (S) def. L. Boulton 10-1. 152 - Seavers (S) pinned Davis. 160 - Linzmeier (T) pinned Hove. 170 - Molski (S) pinned Arttus. 182 - Johnson (S) pinned Lass. 195 - Pierce (T) pinned Kolodzei. 220 - Rhode (S) pinned Von Haden. 285 - Larson (T) pinned Wilson. 106 - Tomah recevied forfeit. 113 - Groshek (S) pinned Finch. 120 - Pollack (T) pinned Kindler. 126 - Roth (S) def. Griffin 18-2. 132 - M. Schierl (S) def. Br. Bemis 10-5.

TOMAH 36 WITTENBERG-BIRNAMWOOD 36

145 - Zoromski (W) def. L. Boulton 11-4. 152 - Davis (T) pinned Esker. 160 - Linzmeier (T) def. Urquhart 4-3. 170 - Betry (W) def. Lass 7-3. 182 - Pierce (182) pinned Linke. 195 - Gauderman (W) pinned Perry. 220 - Von Haden (T) pinned Labarge. 285 - Utecht (W) pinned Larson. 106 - Wittenberg-Birnamwood won by default. 113 - Tomah won by forfeit. 120 - Pollack (T) pinned Olson. 126 - Griffin (T) pinned Mogenbaum. 132 - Worzalla (W) def. Br. Bemis 16-9. 138 - N. Boulton (T) pinned Kersten.

